Amal Clooney’s go-to mascara for powerful lashes with '24-hour lift effect'

Amal Clooney’s go-to mascara for powerful lashes with a “24-hour lift effect” was seen on the red carpet this month and the volume and length it gives is unbelievably glamorous.

When it comes to cult favourite products loved by celebrities, whether it’s the best lip balms or moisturisers, it’s all-too-easy to be tempted to invest in them yourself. This is certainly true for Amal Clooney’s go-to mascara which showcases how much of a difference mascara can make.

For many people adding a coat or two of mascara totally transforms their final make-up look and Amal’s lashes were looking beautifully volumised and lengthened when she stepped out on 11th December wearing the £26 Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SHOP AMAL CLOONEY'S GO-TO MASCARA

She joined her Hollywood actor husband George Clooney for the premiere of The Boys in The Boat which he directed. For this special outing her make-up was done by make-up artist Dimitris Giannetos and he used this Charlotte Tilbury mascara to achieve the final look.

Charlotte Tilbury Push Up Lashes Mascara Visit Site RRP: £26 | Amal Clooney's go-to mascara is a great addition to anyone's make-up bag. For glorious volume and length, this mascara is a lovely formula and easy to apply. It also comes in super black and brown shades depending on what suits you best. Charlotte Tilbury Feline Flick in Panther Visit Site RRP: £25 | A waterproof liquid eyeliner is an essential in many people's make-up bags for a reason. This has an ultra-matte formula and precise applicator which makes it especially great for winged eyeliner looks like Amal's at the premiere. Charlotte Tilbury Angel Alessandra Lipstick Visit Site RRP: £29 | Your search for the perfect peachy nude lipstick is over with this satin-finish product. The gorgeous moisturising formula is lovely to wear and the shade is a great neutral choice all year round.

Available in both ‘super black’ and ‘brown’ shades depending on your preference, Amal Clooney’s go-to mascara is award-winning for a reason. It delivers volume, length and stretch and Charlotte Tilbury describes this gorgeous product as helping to give a “24-hour vertical lift effect” too.

They say that the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara can help make your eyes look “bigger” and “brighter” and suggest that it’s easy to layer for an even more intense look. The micro-precision brush of this mascara helps to vertically coat even the tiniest lash thanks to its “load, comb & lift” technology.

(Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty)

Amal certainly looked amazing on the red carpet with this stunning mascara used on her lashes, which had beautiful definition to them as well as an intense colour and length. Her final make-up look was exceptionally glamorous and if you’ve ever been tempted to treat yourself or a loved one to a new mascara there’s never been a better time.

The festive season is filled with plenty of social events for many and Amal Clooney’s make-up from the LA premiere of The Boys in the Boat is giving all kinds of inspiration. If you’ve already settled on your favourite mascara then her lipstick combination is also fabulously flattering and easy-to-wear.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dimitris used Angel Alessandra lipstick which is priced at £29 and is from the Hot Lips 2 collection. This particular shade is an homage to Alessandra Ambrosio and is described as a “sunset, peachy nude” lipstick with a “creamy satin finish”. This is a moisturising lipstick and the soft shade is a beautiful choice this winter if you’re not a fan of a classic festive red hue.

She also wore the £25 Feline Flick eyeliner in the black shade to achieve great depth. This liquid eyeliner has a waterproof formula and ultra-matte formula. The precise applicator tip of the eyeliner makes this easy to apply to your eyes and as we saw when Amal Clooney wore them together, the combination of this eyeliner with the mascara is super glamorous.