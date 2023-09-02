Amal Clooney brings back classic glamour in vintage Dior, and we’ve found a perfect high-street dupe

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There appears to be no imminent end to the strikes in Hollywood, and while it’s important to stand behind trade unions, the distinct lack of red carpet fashion has us craving some old school glamour.

Which is why our jaws hit the floor when we saw Amal Clooney’s showstopping outfit as she accepted a major honour at the DVF Awards in Venice.

The human rights barrister – no stranger to stylish moments worthy of our attention including her recent sheer, slingback kitten heels - was one of five honourees at the 14th annual DVF Awards in Venice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal wore a blush lace slip with an uneven hem and a drop-wait tulle skirt overlay from John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior.

She paired the dress with warm metallics, carrying a small bronze clutch and strappy gold heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into the old-world glamour, Amal sported a pair of pearl drop earrings that reached to just above her shoulder, complete with large pear-shaped stones that complemented her outfit.

While vintage Dior might be unattainable for many of us, we’ve actually found some perfect high street dresses that capture a lot of Amal’s style.

Lace-trimmed dress - Zara, £59.99 This long slip dress with a V-neckline and thin adjustable straps is completed with matching lace appliqué detail and an asymmetric hem, in a look that heavily channels Amal's stunning Dior.

Tulle Bandeau Tiered Midi Dress - Karen Millen, £139.30 This tulle dress is similar in style to Amal Clooney's Venice look, but with stunning additional details, including a tiered, sheer skirt overlay and a satin ribbon detail across the waist creates an hourglass silhouette.

Amal served a warm beauty look to match her blush dress and Italian setting.

Her English toffee highlights were worn loose, and her sunkissed glow was highlighted with a pink cheek and lip.

And, of course, she accessorised her look with something not so easy to replicate – her husband, George Clooney.

George kept it classic, with a black suit and unbuttoned navy shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Started in 2010 by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation (established by the designer and her husband, IAC mogul Barry Diller), the DVF Awards give each honouree $100,000 for their non-profit organisation or to further their own efforts.

“Venice was everything!” the legendary fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg has said of hosting the awards in the Italian city. Referring to Venice as a woman, she added, “She was a warrior, she was a courtesan, she was a diplomat, she was manipulative — she was so many things.”

Well, one thing she was this week was host to Amal Clooney’s dazzling Dior outfit.

She was chosen to be honoured for her work fighting for those who have suffered human rights abuses, including victims of war crimes and gender-based violence, as well as her work with the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Waging Justice for Women program.

She joins fellow honourees Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, comedian and author Lilly Singh, coder and MIT researcher Doctor Joy Buolamwini, and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga.