All the TV shows and films leaving Netflix in 2023

Netflix is removing some big movies and shows from the streaming platform in January 2023.

Nearly 100 titles will be added to Netflix in January, but at least 14 are set to be taken off the app.

If you’ve been enjoying Wednesday, it’s your last chance to watch Addams Family Values on the platform.

This news comes after it was revealed the Office US will no longer be removed from Netflix this year.

If you’re anything like us, you probably spent the whole Christmas break binging Netflix.

But while there will be more than 100 new TV shows and films added to the platform over the next few weeks, some much-loved shows will also be removed.

These include Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1993 film Addams Family Values which was first released in 1993.

Iconic film Rambo and 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood will also depart, as well as Battle: Los Angeles.

Netflix loses content because a lot of the time, movies or series are licensed for a fixed period of time and this comes to an end if they aren’t renewed.

Full list of films and TV shows leaving Netflix in January 2023

January 6

Bulletproof 2

January 8

L.A.’s Finest (Seasons 1-2)

January 12

CHiPs

January 15

Steve Jobs

January 17

Yummy Mummies (Season 1)

January 26

Z Nation (Seasons 1-5)

January 29

She’s Funny That Way

January 31

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

“The Borgias” (Seasons 1-3)

This comes after it was revealed The Office (US) was set to leave Netflix in multiple regions around the world in January 2023.

The American version of the comedy-drama was an adaptation of the British The Office, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Fans of the much-loved show all around the world were left devastated when it was reported the show would no longer be available to watch.

However, Netflix has now struck a last-minute deal to keep the show for another two years.

🗣🗣🗣 The Office (US) is NOT leaving @NetflixUK https://t.co/mfJuHDYxHqDecember 10, 2022 See more



Netflix UK and Ireland’s official Twitter account responded to a worried fan who had begged, “@NetflixUK PLEASE don’t take The Office US off please please please!!!!”

It replied, “The Office (US) is NOT leaving @NetflixUK.”

As one of the most popular sitcoms ever, Netflix was reportedly spending $500 million a year just to keep it in the US library.

Meanwhile, if you're stuck with what to watch on Netflix, the platform has plenty of secret codes to help you unlock even more content.

For true crime lovers who’ve already seen the likes of Killer Sally and The Texas Killing Fields, all they need to do is type in four numbers.

TikToker going by the name of @lozlinz showed the secret code, posting a video captioned, "Netflix hack for all you crime bingers."

She goes onto the Search function in her Netflix account and taps in the code 9875.

"Search 9875," she explains. "Every single crime documentary.”