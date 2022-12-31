All the best new Netflix TV shows and movies to watch in January 2023

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix will be releasing a whole host of new TV shows and movies in January including the Ginny and Georgia season 2 and new film The Pale Blue Eye.

The streaming platform Netflix is dropping some exciting new releases in January including Bad Boys II.

True crime fans will also be treated to new docuseries MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street about the fall of financier Bernie Madoff.

This TV news comes as it was revealed some family favorite films will be removed from Netflix in 2023.

With New Year’s Day just hours away, Netflix has a lot to offer for next month, including some very exciting new releases.

In December, we were treated to some huge releases including the third season of Emily in Paris, White noise and the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

But there are plenty of new shows and movies to look forward to, including new docuseries MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street which tells the story of financier Bernie Madoff.

(Image credit: Getty)



With other new additions including plenty of classic films and new originals, scroll on to find out more about what's coming to Netflix in January 2023.

A new film called Dog Gone will also hit the streaming service, which is a biopic starring Rob Lowe as a father on a desperate search for his son's dog.

See the full list of Netflix releases below:

January 1

Bad Boys II

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia

Crank

Glow Up season 4

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur season 1

LEGO Ninjago

Monster

Mousa

Old Enough!

The Age of Innocence

The Caller

The Croods

The Layover

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

(Image credit: Getty)

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia season 2

Woman of the Dead

January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld

Pressure Cooker

The Pale Blue Eye

The Ultimatum: France

January 9

VINLAND SAGA

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla season 2

(Image credit: Getty)

January 13

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Susan & Freek

Sky Rojo season 3

Trial by Fire

January 14

Don't Say A Word

JFK

Runaway Jury

The Client

January 19

Khallat+

That '90s Show

Women at War

January 20

Bake Squad season 2

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda season 4

Mission Majnu

January 23

Narvik

January 24

Physical: 100

January 25

Against the Ropes

The Endless Night

The Price of Family

January 26

Daniel Spellbound season 2

Record of Ragnarok season 2

January 27

Lockwood & Co

The Snow Girl

You People

January 31

Pamela, a love story