All the best new Netflix TV shows and movies to watch in January 2023
Netflix is adding exciting new TV shows and movies to the streaming platform over the next few weeks
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Netflix will be releasing a whole host of new TV shows and movies in January including the Ginny and Georgia season 2 and new film The Pale Blue Eye.
- The streaming platform Netflix is dropping some exciting new releases in January including Bad Boys II.
- True crime fans will also be treated to new docuseries MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street about the fall of financier Bernie Madoff.
- This TV news comes as it was revealed some family favorite films will be removed from Netflix in 2023.
With New Year’s Day just hours away, Netflix has a lot to offer for next month, including some very exciting new releases.
In December, we were treated to some huge releases including the third season of Emily in Paris, White noise and the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.
But there are plenty of new shows and movies to look forward to, including new docuseries MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street which tells the story of financier Bernie Madoff.
With other new additions including plenty of classic films and new originals, scroll on to find out more about what's coming to Netflix in January 2023.
A new film called Dog Gone will also hit the streaming service, which is a biopic starring Rob Lowe as a father on a desperate search for his son's dog.
See the full list of Netflix releases below:
January 1
Bad Boys II
Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia
Crank
Glow Up season 4
Kaleidoscope
Lady Voyeur season 1
LEGO Ninjago
Monster
Mousa
Old Enough!
The Age of Innocence
The Caller
The Croods
The Layover
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
January 4
How I Became a Gangster
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia season 2
Woman of the Dead
January 6
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld
Pressure Cooker
The Pale Blue Eye
The Ultimatum: France
January 9
VINLAND SAGA
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla season 2
January 13
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dog Gone
Susan & Freek
Sky Rojo season 3
Trial by Fire
January 14
Don't Say A Word
JFK
Runaway Jury
The Client
January 19
Khallat+
That '90s Show
Women at War
January 20
Bake Squad season 2
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda season 4
Mission Majnu
January 23
Narvik
January 24
Physical: 100
January 25
Against the Ropes
The Endless Night
The Price of Family
January 26
Daniel Spellbound season 2
Record of Ragnarok season 2
January 27
Lockwood & Co
The Snow Girl
You People
January 31
Pamela, a love story
Naomi is a news and lifestyle journalist and digital content creator with bylines in The Independent, The Sun, Cosmopolitan, and Fabulous. She covers a range of topics and currently works at Heart Radio in London.
-
-
Hair trends 2023: experts reveal the cut, color, and styling trends to have on your radar
New year, new ‘do? Discover the hair trends 2023 has in store, as predicted by the pros
By Emma Stoddart • Published
-
‘Natural botox’ is the latest beauty trend promising to boost skin tone and luminosity and TikTok is *obsessed*
An ancient practice is being labeled as ‘natural botox’ and there’s actually scientific proof behind it too
By Lydia Swinscoe • Published