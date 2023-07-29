You'll never believe what this designer £82 candle smells like - and it's dividing opinion

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a move that has got both fashion and homeware obsessives talking, Spanish designer Loewe has launched a seriously luxurious candle scented like a common garden vegetable - the humble tomato.

If you've heard of the tomato girl summer trend but didn't know how to incorporate it into your lifestyle, Loewe's new Tomato Leaves candle needs to be on your radar. Made from 100% vegetable wax and said by the brand to "highlight nature's most natural and pure scents," it has gone viral for its unexpectedly divisive smell.

Producing some of the best perfumes for women, Loewe fragrances are becoming one of the biggest talking points of the brand, so it came as no surprise to us that the tomato candle has already gained a cult following. But what does a tomato-scented candle *really* smell like?

(Image credit: Future)

In our experience, this candle smells exactly how you would imagine it to from the name. Not at all synthetic, it really does feel like sitting in a summer garden surrounded by crisp air and tomato plants. Fresh and light, it is a scent we could happily smell all day long that easily rivals the best aromatherapy candles.

We're always looking for candles to strike the right balance between potent and smooth to ensure that they are noticeable without being too suffocating. Much like the best Diptyque candles, Loewe's tomato candle does this beautifully. From a distance, it won't overwhelm the senses, but a closer whiff provides a dose of earthy and peppery brightness that sticks with you.

However, those who gravitate towards sweeter candles and tend to favour vanilla perfume over more woody scents may find Tomato Leaves slightly unappealing. It brings the outside into your home, which for some may not be a good thing.

Our favourite scents from the collection - Honeysuckle, Orange Blossom, and Tomato Leaves (Image credit: Future)

Thankfully, the collection also includes floral and herbal scents with a more universal appeal. Our personal favourites include Honeysuckle and Orange Blossom - both beautiful, true floral fragrances that aren't too sweet or sickly, and will liven up any interior space thanks to their vibrant packaging and timeless scents.

Ranging in price from £82/$110 up to £345/$475, Loewe's tomato candle is by no means your average purchase. From the sculptural terracotta pot to the addictive scent that is quite unlike any other candle we have tried, it is a true standout homeware piece that will take some consideration before buying. But if you're ready to turn in your Aldi scented candles for something more premium, it's a strong contender.

Loewe Tomato Leaves Candle | RRP: from £82 / $110 The ultimate summer scent, Loewe's tomato candle will transform your space into a beautiful English garden at the strike of a match.

Or for a more affordable alternative...