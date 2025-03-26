Life hacks you didn’t know you needed, from simple styling hacks to inspired cleaning tricks and tips

Sharing is caring, as they say, and for all its faults, the internet and social media have been pivotal in sharing tips and tricks that make life feel a touch easier.

There are plenty of cleaning hacks out there to help you tackle some tiring chores, and if you need to declutter, there are plenty of helpful tips to see you through. But what about everyday hacks and tricks?

We've compiled a varied list of life hacks - and it includes the sort of things that you might not even know you needed, whether it's keeping on top of bigger tasks or getting more out of your daily products and essentials.

Life hacks you didn’t know you needed

Simplify your wardrobe with the 333 Method

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 333 Method is a simple, every day trick you can try to free up space from clutter while ensuring you still look put together every day.

The handy method is essentially an entry point into building the perfect capsule wardrobe, encouraging you to break down your daily wardrobe into three tops, three bottoms, and three shoes.

You then challenge yourself to create as many outfit combinations as possible with just these selections. Suddenly, you have plenty of handy, go-to outfits for your daily needs.

Trinny Woodall’s styling tip for jumpers and knitwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever wondered how Trinny Woodall always looks so glamorous? Well, she's shared her secret trick several times on her social media accounts - and one easy hack to introduce into your own wardrobe is her cheap addition that gives shape and structure to every look.

Trinny relies on a shoulder pad creation that boosts her frame and stops sweaters, jackets and oversized shirts from looking too frumpy or shapeless. Trinny has shared that she gets hers custom-made, but you can buy similar dupes from the likes of H&M and Amazon.

Kim Kardashian’s hack to remove makeup stains

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most women have felt the pain - you're ready to head out and you notice a foundation stain on your light coloured top. Rather than giving up on your look or having to do a quick change, there's a simple hack that Kim Kardashian has previously shared on a KKW Beauty blog and on her Snapchat channel.

All you need to do is add shaving cream - yes, shaving cream! - to the stain and then scrub with a damp cloth. If the stain is particularly stubborn, add a drop of rubbing alcohol.

Keep your jewellery looking sparkling new with affordable, everyday items

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, they say, but we'll also welcome any type of jewellery into the circle. Whether it's a dazzling diamond or a gold necklace, nothing dulls the mood quite like lacklustre jewellery.

Fortunately, you can restore jewels to their gleaming best at home. All you need is a solution that is equal parts dishwasher soap and warm water. Let your jewellery soak for about five minutes, and then give it a scrub with a soft toothbrush.

Another tip some swear by - gentle tooth whitening toothpaste can restore your silver.

Schedule important texts ahead of time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know you could schedule texts from your iPhone?

When composing a text, just click the little plus sign to the left. You can then choose to send at a later time, meaning, if you’re up late (or early) and want to ensure you’ve sent all the messages you needed to, you can do so without them getting lost or waking people up early.

Add milk to your bath

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a reason why, according to legend, Cleopatra swore by milk for her famed beauty and complexion.

Milk is full of lactic acid which can as a gentle exfoliator – and the acid found in milk is a mild and natural alpha-hydroxy acid, or AHA something you often see touted across expensive skincare serums and products.

It can be great for your whole body and some people swear by it for managing dry skin, conditions like eczema, and it might also help take away dead skin cells in your scalp, promoting hair growth and strength.

Pour about two cups of whole milk into a warm bath, and be sure to rinse off afterwards.

Get a stuck zipper unstuck quickly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a jacket, a suitcase or your bag, a stuck zipper is one of those frustrating things that often takes more effort than feels appropriate.

Fortunately, there is a little-known hack to help unfasten a stuck zipper quickly, and it saves you from ruining your nails or battling with the zip for ages. If you have soap to hand, simply rub the zip over the zipper. It acts as a lubricant that gives the zipper enough momentum to come undone.

If you're out on the go, you can still get the same effect by using ChapStick.

Don’t throw away your makeup products if they break

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pain of shattering one of your best bronzers or favourite eye shadows can really sting, but having to throw away makeup that can still be used is adding insult to injury.

To avoid this waste, simply gather up the broken makeup and place back inside its container. Crush up any pieces that haven’t completely broken yet. Add a couple drops of rubbing alcohol to the crushed makeup. Using your finger or the back of a spoon, rub and smooth out the alcohol and the makeup.

Once this is mixed, leave overnight to settle. It'll look as good as new. Leave

Get a small magnet for your bathroom or vanity

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Losing bobby pins and hair clips is something that can eat up your time, slow down your time getting ready and just generally be an annoyance.

Get a small magnet and keep it wherever you like to get ready – all your pins and clips will be in one place!

Need just a few specific things from the shops? Don't use a basket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone knows that feeling of popping into the shops to pick up that one thing you actually need and coming out weighed down by bags full of things you impulsively bought.

One tip that seems fairly obvious but can make all the difference is purposely not picking up a basket or a trolley. It'll stop you from overloading yourself and you can make a beeline to your essentials.

Repurpose a pair of dance shoes for comfy high heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many women love the feel and look of a pair of heels, but they aren't always the comfiest to wear. If you want a comfortable pair of high heels that elevate your outfit and make you feel confident, consider investing in a pair of dance heels.

Not only do these already come in an array of styles and colours, they are designed to be flexible, sturdier and comfortable.

What's more, you can take them to a cobbler to replace the sole to make them more practical, and you could even cover them with different fabrics to change the look.

Pack your shoes in a shower cap

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether it's a weekend break or a long holiday, packing your shoes can sometimes be the trickiest part of deciding what to take.

To keep them together, and to stop them from getting any dirt on your clothes, wrap them up in a shower cap! The added bonus: you can get free shower caps from hotel rooms so stock up while you're on your travels.

Out of shaving cream? Use your conditioner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've set aside an evening for one of those 'everything showers' where you tackle shaving your legs and elsewhere, but you forgot to stock up on shaving cream, fret not. The night can go ahead as planned.

Hair conditioner makes for an excellent alternative to shaving cream. Conditioner makes hair softer and more pliable, allowing an easy shave. What's more, the moisturising element of the conditioner can keep your skin soft and helps prevent razor burns.

Ice cubes can help unwrinkle your clothes without ironing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Need to get the wrinkles out of just one item in a hurry, or are you just someone who dreads ironing? There's a little known hack that can get your clothes looking ready to wear right from the dryer.

Tossing an ice cube or a damp cloth in the dryer can help generate steam during the cycle. Run the dryer with these in with your clothes for about 10 to 15 minutes and the wrinkles should neaten up.

Stop throwing away good product because of a tough container

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple life hack many overlook is investing in a pair of small scissors for your bathroom or vanity station - anywhere you use face creams, moisturisers and other products that often come in a tube or a package that gets harder to use the emptier it gets.

When squeezing starts to feel fruitless, don't throw away your product. Cut them in half and you'll be surprised at how much product is usually left!

Invest in a shoehorn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most people might think of a shoehorn as an antiquated tool, it really is a wise thing to have to hand.

Jamming your feet into shoes and doing the little heel shuffle to get them in can really damage the back of your shoes. Not only will this ruin your outfit, but it can also be expensive to replace the shoe, or you might end up ruining a pair for good.

Dryer sheets can get rid of deodorant marks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing can ruin a polished look like a deodorant stain.

Rubbing it with your hand can sometimes spread it, making your sleek outfit look messy. And wetting it can be a faff if you're in a rush.

It turns out there's an easy hack for this - and all you need is a dryer sheet. A few strokes and you'll see the stain vanish. Used dryer sheets are even better as any chemical residue has already been used up, so save them up after you've done your laundry.

Keep some in a zipped bag in your bag or car for when you're on the go, too.

Coconut oil can be used in so many ways

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Relatively affordable - and often coming in a large jar - coconut oil can be used in so many ways.

An effective moisturiser for your hands, lather it on overnight and pop some gloves on and you'll wake up with soft hands. It also makes a great hair mask or moisturiser. But you can also use it to potentially save on dentist visits. Swirling a tablespoon full of coconut oil for about 15 to 20 minutes and then spitting it out is called oil pulling, and it can naturally whiten teeth. Some sources suggest it can reduce the risk of cavities, gum inflammation, and bad breath.

Never get tangled jewellery again thanks to a straw

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tangled jewellery can be incredibly annoying - and trying to untangle can even lead to damage.

Whether it's for when you're travelling with your necklaces or you just want to keep them more organised at home, loop each necklace through a straw and fasten.

Give new life to workout trainers with baking soda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Got a great pair of workout shoes or comfortable trainers that you're embarrassed to take to a class or wear out and about due to bad odours? Baking soda will sort you out.

Measure 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda for each shoe and cover the insole. Pour some into the heel of each shoe, too. Tilt the shoe forward and backward and shake from side to side to evenly distribute it.

If you have the time, let it sit for a few hours, or even overnight.

Life hacks from a supermodel? Travel with your own pillowcase

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one comes from Kendall Jenner, shared on sister Kourtney Kardashian's site Poosh. If it's good enough for the supermodel, we're going to take note.

Kendall believes in taking your own pillowcases to avoid breakouts while on your travels. An added bonus? You can then use the pillowcase once slept on to pack together some of your loose items so they don't get lost in your cases.

Extend the life of your favourite candles with… spaghetti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Got a favourite Jo Malone candle or another candle that you can't bear to part with but it's practically burnt down?

Take one dry strand of spaghetti and place it under a lighter. The pasta should catch fire quickly, working as a long matchstick you can use to light your candles.

Fasten your own bracelet with tape

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being an independent woman is great... and then there are those days when you're trying to clasp a fiddly bracelet by yourself and it all feels futile.

Don't give up hope. All you need is a piece of sticky tape!

Stick a piece of tape to the bracelet and your wrist on one side, and then it won’t shift around when you bring the other side over to connect.

Hairspray or nail polish can extend the life of your favourite tights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A rip or run in your tights can ruin your outfit, and while nothing can guarantee tights won't ever rip, you can reduce the likelihood with some simple tips.

After you put on your pair, simply mist them with hairspray. It makes the fibres stronger and more durable.

If you've already got a rip in your tights, apply clear nail paint to the opposite side of the rip. It'll stop the hole from getting bigger.

Master the French tuck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French tuck is your friend. It stops bulk around midsection, gives a look that can be playful enough for socialising but also appropriate for the office with the right trousers or skirt, and can get more wear out of your jumpers.

To achieve the look, gently tuck only the front centre of your shirt or jumper into your waistband, leaving the sides and back untucked for an effortless style.

Get more life from your flowers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dead or wilting flowers don't just look depressing; they can dissuade you from buying future bouquets. But you don't need to give up on this simple act of self-care and dopamine.

Adding bleach to a vase of fresh flowers keeps them healthy and longer-lasting, with the bleach fighting the bacteria that blocks stems from absorbing the nutrients the flowers need.

Use a razor on pilled clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pilling on clothes can ruin one of your favourite pieces, and make your outfit look messy.

But to get rid of the frays and pilled bits, you don't need to invest in a specific tool. A disposable razor or an old razor you were planning to bin will get the job done just like an expensive fabric razor.

Gently pull the fabric and use the razor to shave off the pilling.

Use shaving cream to clean around your bathroom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaving cream might be the ultimate life hack people are overlooking because it has many more uses than just assisting with a close shave.

One hack that's been shared on sites like TikTok in recent years is using shaving cream to clean the bathroom floor and the base of a toilet. Spray out a layer of shaving cream, leave it to sit for around 30 minutes, and come back and simply wipe away. Not only does it clean, it can eradicate lingering odours.

Another bathroom use for shaving cream? Spray it all over a bathroom mirror and wipe off after about 15 minutes. Many swear that it prevents the mirror from fogging up after a bath or shower.

Use lingerie or garment bags for loose laundry bits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bulk buy some cheap, delicate garment bags. Not only will these come in handy if you ever need to travel and want to keep things together, when it comes to your laundry, you can keep track of loose items like socks and underwear.

It’s a small trick that can save time on a boring chore – and you won’t end up needing to replace mismatched socks all the time.

Break shoes in with a hairdryer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing quite like the joy of buying new shoes, but it also comes with the pain of having to suffer the sometimes stiff, uncomfortable and downright painful experience of breaking them in.

To avoid the pain and blisters, you can break in a new pair of shoes before you even wear them. Wear thin socks, put the new shoes on, then blow dry them for several minutes.

Let the shoes cool down after, and the expanding and contracting should have made them softer and more shaped to your feet.

Avoid DIY dilemmas by noting down the paint code

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doing a little freshening up is a cheap and easy way of making any room feel like new. But one frustrating thing that can arise is struggling to find the exact paint match if it's been a few years since your last bit of DIY.

Whenever you paint a room, write down the exact colour and RGB code if available. It makes it so much easier to find an exact match in the future, and you won't have to end up redoing the whole room in a different colour.

Make jeans fit perfectly with one simple item

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether they're a wee bit tight or a touch too loose, an ill-fitting pair of jeans can be unflattering.

Luckily, a TikTok classic hack has made the rounds and it makes your jeans the perfect fit every time - and all you need is an elastic hair band (or a shoe lace or anything similar).

For jeans that are too tight, pull the elastic through the buttonhole, and then loop it around the button again. This will hold your pants together while giving you more room.

For loose jeans, knot the elastic through the closest belt loop and attach it to your button. Then, put the button through the buttonhole like you normally would.