"I never imagined I'd become a Lioness footballer" – Sarah Haskins on making her England Amputee debut

Playing sport for your country is something millions of people dream about – especially if, like us, you've been gripped by Euro 2025 – but only a small minority ever get the chance.

Sarah Haskins, 43, is a senior scientist and mum of three, and plays for the England Women's Amputee national football team. Here, she tells woman&home about her incredible journey to represent England at the World Cup.

"Having been born with no calf bone in my right leg and a shortened, slightly curved tibia, I’d been unable to walk without a prosthesis fitted to the natural shape of my ‘little leg’ since childhood.

"However, by my late 30s, poor hip alignment caused by the prosthesis was becoming increasingly painful. I was struggling to walk even short distances, which made life very difficult as a mum of three energetic young boys, then aged 11, seven and three. So in January 2022, aged 40, I made the decision to have my lower leg amputated.

"Surprisingly, the amputation had a positive effect on how I felt about my disability. I found peace with my appearance, starting to wear dresses and shorts for the first time. That mindset shift also opened my eyes to other options like sport, which had previously felt closed to me."

Sarah with her family (Image credit: Sarah Haskins)

"In late 2023, Instagram posts about a new England women’s amputee football team grabbed my attention.

"Outfield players are single-leg amputees, who use crutches as they play without their prosthetics; goalkeepers have an upper limb difference.

"It sounded great, but in my 40s, I felt too old and too busy juggling motherhood and full-time work as an NHS scientist to get involved. However, I messaged a few players to wish them luck and one, Annabel, replied, 'Come and give it a go!'"

"I’m proof you should always give things a go"

"It’s unlike me to say no to anything without trying it, so I went to find out more at a fan event in June 2024. While I loved watching my boys play football, I had no intention of ever playing myself, but before I knew it, I was kicking a ball around and had an England shirt on!

"The physical exertion was extreme, but it felt really special playing with a group of amputees who understood each others’ struggles and challenges so well."

From hardly able to walk, to playing World Cup football, Sarah’s amputation changed her life for the better (Image credit: Sarah Haskins)

"The team needed players, so I started doing strength training and conditioning training with my kids and husband, Craig, in the park, and heading off on weekend training camps. Training four to five times a week was hard to fit in, but I really pushed myself, as I wanted to ensure I was in the best possible shape.

"I still cannot believe that just five months later, I found myself singing God Save the King at the Women's Amputee Football World Cup 2024 in Colombia. My family couldn’t travel with me due to work and school, but they were so proud and their messages of support meant everything.

"Leaving the pitch, exhausted after the last of my three games, it hit me how far I had come – from being in such chronic pain that I could hardly walk the boys to school just three years ago, to representing England in disability sport.

"I now try to use my Instagram to support and inspire others. I’m proof you should always give things a go. You never know what you’re capable of achieving."