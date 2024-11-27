Run, don't walk - this Black Friday railcard sale is the best-kept secret that could save you hundreds!

You can keep all the fashion, tech and beauty bargains because there's just one Black Friday deal that I never miss: a discounted railcard.



Black Friday railcards are one of the best-kept secrets among the savviest of bargain hunters. A railcard, like the best Black Friday luggage deals, is a practical purchase that keeps on giving - and it could save you one-third off train travel for a whole year.

Letting the train take the strain can be one of the most enjoyable methods of travel, not to mention a more sustainable alternative. But rail tickets can be eye-wateringly expensive unless you book in advance. Invest in a digital railcard, however - which you store on your phone in the Trainline app - and you can use it immediately to get one-third off eligible journeys for 12 months, saving you an average of £167 a year. (Another option is to buy a three-year railcard and save even more on your train tickets.)

So, whether you want to make 2025 the year you explore more of the UK or spend more time visiting friends and family, a railcard is one Black Friday bargain you'd be mad to miss. Your year of adventure by rail starts here!

Today's best Black Friday railcard deals

I’ll be honest: shopping for Black Friday railcards isn't the most glamorous bargain hunt. So, to spare you, I've rounded up all the railcard deals in this handy list, including a Family & Friends Railcard for those who like to travel by train together. Your only task is to decide which railcard is right for you.

Senior Railcard, £30 for 1 year | Trainline Get one-third off eligible fares if you're aged 60+ with this railcard, or save a further £20 and treat yourself to the three-year version for £70.

Family & Friends Railcard, £30 for 1 year | Trainline Get one-third off adult fares and 60% off tickets for kids aged 5-15 years old with this railcard. It's suitable for up to four adults and four children. At least one adult and one child must travel together.

Two Together Railcard, £30 for 1 year | Trainline Save one-third on two adult train tickets when the two of you travel together, using this railcard. Perfect for couples or besties.

Network Railcard, £30 for 1 year | Trainline Get one-third off train tickets for travel in London and the South-East of England after 10 am and any time on weekends and public holidays. Valid for up to four adults and four children (up to 60% off) aged 5-15.

26-30 Railcard, £30 for 1 year | Trainline Treat the millennial in your life to one-third off train travel - they'll definitely thank you for it. Suitable for anyone aged 26-30.

16-25 Railcard, £30 for 1 year | Trainline Did you know anyone aged 16-25 can save one-third on train travel across Great Britain with a railcard? A brilliant buy for UK students.

16-17 Saver, £30 for 1 year | Trainline With a railcard, young passengers aged 16-17 years old can save up to 50% off the cost of train tickets.

Travel expert and chief marketing officer of freetour.com Alexandra Dubakova believes the beauty of train travel lies in getting to watch the world unfold outside your window. ‘You settle in and savour the experience of your travel,’ she says. ‘The rhythm of the train is a meditation of its own that helps with reflection and creativity, especially if you are travelling to take time off your everyday life.'

The best travel experiences are not always the fastest and are not about the destination, adds Dubakova. 'Time on a train feels like time you reclaim for yourself, your thoughts, and the simple joy of moving through the world.'

What is a railcard?

A railcard is a discount card that gets you up to one-third off the price of eligible National Rail train tickets, making it a great way to save on travel. Railcards are available digitally to store on your phone and are valid for one or three years, depending on which kind you choose.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently there are nine types of railcard to choose from:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Discount 1 year price 3 year price Family & Friends Railcard 1/3 off adult fares and 60% kids' fares £30 £70 Two Together Railcard 1/3 off adult fares for two named people travelling together £30 Not available Senior Railcard 1/3 off £30 £70 26-30 Railcard 1/3 off £30 Not available 16-25 Railcard 1/3 off £30 £70 16-17 Saver 50% off £30 £70 Disabled Persons Railcard (Not available from Trainline) 1/3 off for you and the person travelling with you £20 £54 Veterans Railcard (Not available from Trainline) 1/3 off fares for you and a named companion and 60% off kids' fares £30 £70 Network Railcard 1/3 off adult fares and 60% off kids' fares in London and the South East of England £30 Not available

How much do railcards cost?

You can buy a railcard for £30 for a year or £70 for three years - which works out at around £23.30 a year - so the savings from one or two train trips will cover the cost of the card. With savings of up to one-third on fares, a railcard can save you money on almost every train journey you take.

How do I get a Black Friday railcard discount?

We're still waiting for Trainline to announce its Black Friday railcard sale but the savings were hefty last year. Watch this space - we'll update this page as soon as the deals are live.

When can I use a railcard?

How and when you can use a railcard depends on the type of railcard you buy. Generally speaking, railcards offer discounts on off-peak trains, as well as during weekends and public holidays.

However, some railcards can also be used during peak times but you might have to pay a minimum fare. For example, the Disabled Persons Railcard offers discounts at any time of day, including peak travel periods.

Where can I travel with a railcard?

Where you can travel using your railcard depends on which one you buy but most railcards can be used on the vast majority of National Rail routes in the UK. The Network Railcard is an exception, as it is only valid on journeys starting and ending in the South-East Network Railcard area.

If 'When is Black Friday and how long do deals last?' is a question on your mind, let me clarify. Black Friday officially falls on 29 November but the sales are set to last all weekend, stretching into Cyber Monday, which is the grand finale of the year's biggest shopping event.

While many retailers are already offering Black Friday discounts, we're still waiting for Trainline, the official retailer of Railcards from National Rail, to launch its sale. I'll update this page the moment those railcard deals drop.