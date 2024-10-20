Whether you're gearing up to host loved ones for a specific occasion or regularly have friends and family in town, make your guest room feel like a home away from home with these simple tips.

Being a great host is all about making your guests feel welcome at your home and anticipating their needs. From simple things like lighting a comforting candle to stocking up on their favourite drinks, these small details can make a huge difference to their experience.

Get inspired by our tried and tested tips.

How to make guests feel welcome in your home

A warm greeting

It may sound obvious but one of the most crucial hosting tips is for your guests to feel like you genuinely appreciate their visit. Greet them at the door with a warm smile and a hug and take their coat. Even better, pay a small compliment or ask how their journey was.

Light some candles

One of the first things people notice when they walk into your home is how it smells, so pay attention to their full sensory experience. Scent is subjective so we'd recommend opting for a subtle scent or even a diffuser if they're particularly sensitive to smell. If you go for candles, light them around 30 minutes before arrival.

Serve their drink of choice

Whether it's a dry white wine, a gin and tonic, or a soft drink, greeting them with their drink of choice will always be appreciated - especially if they travelled a long way to get to yours.

Garnishes will add an extra special touch too; pop some small fruits in your ice moulds to create impressive fruit-infused ice cubes.

Incorporate soft furnishings

You want your guests to feel physically comfortable in your home and simple touches, like plumping up your cushions or laying out throws, will encourage them to relax in your space and will instantly make your house feel more cosy.

Keeping a throw in the guest room is ideal in case they're cold at night, too.

Clean, clean, clean!

The day before they arrive, clean your house from top to toe, paying particular attention to the living room, bathroom and guest room. Doing this in advance ensures there won't be any strong odours of bleach and detergent, making their arrival day less stressful for you.

Short on time? Then really focus on the areas they'll be in and ensure they're dust-free and clean.

Provide toiletries

If your guests have travelled far, they'll appreciate a small toiletry bag or basket. This means they won't have to ask you where everything is and go through your cupboards.

We'd include a shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser, face wipes, toothbrush and toothpaste - but you can really get creative based on what you have and what their needs might be. This is also a great opportunity to use those hotel minis!

Declutter

Hosting people can be a good excuse to properly declutter your home if you need a good clearout. But there's no need to go over the top - simply removing (or hiding) clutter in the guest room and shared areas is important in creating a relaxing environment for them.

It can be hard to see your own clutter, but most of us are sensitive to other people's, so just tidying away your excess bits and bobs will make your place feel a lot calmer.

Cook their favourite meal

Who doesn't like a home-cooked meal? Even better if it's your favourite! Preparation is key here though; try to prepare the elements you can in advance so your guest isn't sitting hungry or alone for a long time while you cook up a storm in the kitchen.

Stock up the fridge

Organise and clean your fridge before your guests arrive. That means eating (or disposing of) your withered veggies and using up those bottles with a millimetre of sauce left in them.

Having an organised and well-stocked fridge will mean they're comfortable reaching for what they want - this is especially important if you keep different hours and go to bed at different times.

Make room for them

Clear space in your shelves or wardrobes for their clothes. If they're only staying for one night, this can be as little as a hanger and a few hooks, but if they're staying for longer, ensure you make space for them to properly unpack their case.

Give them the Wifi password

Especially important if your guests are coming from overseas or working at your house, write down the Wifi password for them, or show them where to find it. It's a super small detail that saves them from having to ask you.

Monitor the temperature

Temperature plays a key role in comfort. No one wants to feel cold at home, but being too warm can also make guests sleepy and uncomfortable. Show them how to use your heating so they can turn it up or down if needed when you're not in.

If you'll be at home together, ask if they're comfortable with the current temperature and adapt accordingly. If they're staying in summer, putting a fan in their bedroom will also be appreciated.

Don’t forget to ask

Rather than assuming their needs, ask your guests what they'd like to do and eat. Would they rather eat out and see your local area, or would they prefer to stay on the sofa with a home-cooked meal?

Their visit is probably a holiday for them, so find out what they'd like to do and adapt your schedule accordingly.

Pick them up

After a long train journey or flight, who doesn't appreciate getting picked up? Not only will this save them the stress of navigating taxis or local transport, but it will set the tone for their visit and will make them feel immediately welcomed.

Be yourself

While you want to host guests in a tidy, uncluttered house without any scratched or stained furniture, it's just not realistic. Don't worry too much about making your space something it's not - it's your home, so it represents you and they will know that. So, if you favour a maximalist style, that's okay.

If you're relaxed, they'll feel more relaxed too.

Provide hooks for their coats

Simple touches are everything when it comes to being a good host. Providing coat hooks or space for them to hang their coats in your hall or in their bedroom is a super small thing, but it just makes their stay a little bit easier.

Know their dietary requirements

Ahead of their stay, double-check their dietary requirements. That means you can avoid buying or cooking the wrong foods, but if they have any intolerances, then you know to avoid contamination and can prepare your kitchen accordingly.

Pay attention to lighting

Lighting can make or break a space and is one of the primary things that affect the ambience of a room. Light colour temperature plays a massive role, from making dark rooms lighter and brighter to making your space feel more cosy. For bedrooms and living rooms, opt for warm tones.

Another way to influence the ambience of your room is to opt for a layered lighting scheme, where your lighting is essentially made up of several different light sources and types, all working together to create a dynamic, harmonious atmosphere.

Set the table

Set the right mood at dinnertime by setting the table. If you're going for a casual vibe, then placemats, cutlery, carafes of water candles, or flowers will make the meal feel extra special. If you're having a formal get-together, then you'll want to consider more intricate centrepieces and your cutlery layout.

Make their bed up ahead of time

Whether they're sleeping on a regular bed or you need to prepare the sofa bed for them, ensure you make it ahead of time so that whenever they want to hit the hay, they can fall into a freshly made bed.

Declutter their room

Spare rooms can often be a depository for all your random belongings that don't quite fit anywhere else. Whether it's suitcases, old prints, or furniture, ensure you clear out the guest room before their arrival so they have a calm, clutter-free space to relax.

Make the bed with fresh linens

Is there anything better than sinking into a freshly made bed at the end of a long day? If there's one way to make overnight guests feel welcome at your home, it's to ensure you make their bed with fresh linen. Ensure the bedding is soft, freshly washed and comfortable for a great night's snooze. We'd leave out two pillows per guest and additional throws in case they get cold during the night.

Provide a pair of slippers

A nice touch which will be especially appreciated if you're a no-shoes house, providing a pair of soft slippers will make your guests feel comfortable and cosy. Ideally, you want a pair you can throw in the wash easily so they're ready for your next guest.

Be a local guide

Whether it's taking your friends around your area and showing them the best hidden gems or simply making some recommendations for them, or signposting them to the right apps to use for the local transport services, sharing your insights will really help them feel like a local.

Give them a small gift

Gifts never go amiss, but if your loved one has travelled far to see you (or to help you), providing them with a small token of your affection is a sweet way to make them feel valued (and super welcome). This can be as small as a box of chocolates or some dry flowers that they can take home.

Give them space

Give your guests some space so they can recalibrate and relax. Providing them with their own physical space is important but also mental space. If they like to spend time alone, then give them some space to read, take a bath or just sit in silence.

Ensure they have a mirror in their room

A small detail, but an important one - if you can, ensure you have a mirror in your guest room. This means your visitors can get ready in the morning without leaving their room. Even better if it's full size so they can check out their outfits!

Lay out some reading materials

Who doesn't love a good book recommendation? Lay out some magazines or books so your guest has some reading material, should they desire. Alternatively, ask them if they want to choose something from your collection.

Offer a selection of hot drinks

Stock up on their favourite hot drinks, whether it's English breakfast, herbal teas or coffee. Put them in an easy-to-find place and show your guests where to find them so that they can help themselves whenever they want.

If you want to go the extra mile, put a kettle or coffee machine in their room - but this is far from necessary, especially for short-term guests.

Pay attention to the small things

Being a good host is all about paying attention to the small details that they might not notice, but will make them feel at ease. Whether that's stocking up on their favourite snacks, creating a schedule that incorporates their favourite activities or putting together a small welcome pack.

Leaving an empty glass and carafe in their room for them to fill up is another small touch that will make their stay extra comfortable.

Stock up on breakfast items

Stock up on easy-to-grab breakfast items so they can help themselves to breakfast if they wake up before you. Find out what they like in advance - whether it's toast, cereal, yoghurt, fruit or something else.

Show them where everything is the night before so they feel comfortable making it for themself in the morning.

Get fresh blooms

Fresh flowers (or fragrant houseplants) can instantly transform a space. Not only do they look beautiful, but they can instantly enhance your mood, relieve stress and make the place smell amazing. All of which will make them feel instantly welcome in your home!

Provide a toothbrush

Toothbrushes are messy to transport. Even if you put them in a case, they're usually damp, and you don't want to get toothpaste on anything else in your luggage. So, you aren't alone if you find yourself buying a new toothbrush whenever you travel. Providing your guests with one will not only make them feel super welcome, but they'll appreciate the bonus convenience.