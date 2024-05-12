How often should you clean a fridge? Experts weigh in and the answer might surprise you

So how often should you clean a fridge? You'd be forgiven for thinking it only requires cleaning when it's looking unpleasant, but cleaning experts would say otherwise.

Experts have a recommended time frame for cleaning a fridge that maintains a higher level of hygiene, whilst protecting and prolonging its quality.

Once you've mastered how to clean a fridge, it's only a matter now of knowing when you should tackle the task. It certainly shouldn't be left to your spring cleaning list, but how regularly do you need to deep clean your fridge, shelves, drawers and all? It's certainly more frequent than how often you defrost a freezer, but how often is enough?

We spoke to refrigeration and cleaning experts to get the recommended answer for how often you should clean your fridge and also why the model of your fridge can affect the frequency.

How often should you clean a fridge?

Cleaning your fridge may not be your favourite task in your kitchen cleaning routine, but it is something that needs to be done to ensure your food is safe and your kitchen doesn't smell. Keeping your fridge clean is one of the easiest ways to make your kitchen smell good after all.

"Whilst this can be one of the more dreaded or forgotten-about tasks on your list ideally, you should aim to clean your fridge at least once a month," says Olivia Young, product development scientist at Astonish. "This helps prevent the buildup of spills, stains, and lingering smells, ensuring that your fridge remains a hygienic environment for your food."

Although this is the recommended time frame, the usage of your fridge and the amount of people in your home will have to be taken into consideration. Olivia points out that households with high fridge traffic or frequent spills will probably need more frequent cleaning.

"By incorporating fridge cleaning into your monthly routine, you can prolong the lifespan of your appliance and enhance food safety," she says.

Similar to how often you should clean your house, maintaining your fridge's cleanliness no matter how much it's used is essential.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Young Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert and Product Development Scientist at Astonish Olivia has worked in both formulation science and analytical science for over three years, testing and designing household products from scratch. She now works at cleaning brand Astonish where she is based in the on-site lab testing and creating products to ensure they work effectively.

How can you tell your fridge needs cleaning?

Whilst there is a timeline for how often you should tackle your fridge, as Olivia points out there are some variables that might change that. When it comes to how often you should wash your towels or sheets things are a little more straightforward.

There are a few warning signs to look out for if you're trying to figure out when your fridge is due for a deep clean. Catherine Green, cleaning expert at Smol, lists the following, "Spills or stains on the fridge shelves, walls or drawers. As well as unpleasant odours and a visible build-up of food debris in the corners or drawers."

Fridge shelves are also one of the unexpected places you can find mould, so it's important to keep an eye out for any possible mould or mildew growth. Aside from the usual spills, your fridge could also become sticky or grimy from less obvious spills. If you notice any of these signs then it's time to give your fridge a deep clean.

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert at Smol Having worked for the cleaning brand Smol since its creation, Catherine has tested each and every product before its release. She is also involved with the production team's process and provides feedback for the development of the company's products.

Do some fridges need to be cleaned more often than others?

Some fridges might need more of your expert cleaning hacks than others, and that's down to several things.

"Some fridge freezers have frost-free built-in technology, meaning you won’t need to defrost the fridge. This can save significant time when it comes to your monthly or bi-monthly fridge cleaning," explains Matt Ayres, appliance expert at RDO Kitchen and Appliances.

"If the fridge has an ice or water dispenser, it is advised to clean them every two months. This will ensure that the water quality stays high, and bacteria growth is minimised. Changing the water filter should also be part of the cleaning ritual. For this, follow the advice on frequency from the water filter supplier. Usually, water filters will need to be changed roughly every 3-6 months depending on the type of filter and the usage," he says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The regularity also changes when you consider how many shelves and drawers your fridge has. Catherine points out that those with more compartments will require more cleaning which will take longer, as well as older models with more nooks and crannies need more frequent cleaning compared to newer, sleeker designs.

"For these kinds of fridges you may find that spot cleaning when necessary, rather than deep cleaning once every four weeks is more efficient and saves you time, cleaning products and money in the long run," Catherine explains. If you have a particularly messy fridge you could add wiping it down to your daily habits to keep your house clean and tidy.

Knowing how to clean things in your home is one thing, but figuring out how often they need cleaning is a whole other ball game. If you're someone who dreads cleaning, why not try employing yourself to spring clean like our homes writer Millie Hurst did?