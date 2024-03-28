IKEA has launched a new pet collection and we think it's the most stylish range yet

When it comes to our pets there's little we won't do to make sure they're happy and comfortable, which is exactly the sentiment behind this stylish new IKEA pet range.

Available in the UK and Ireland from April onwards, the new UTSÅDD pet collection has been designed to meet the needs of cats and dogs when doing their favourite things around the home: eating, sleeping and playing. The entire collection is easy to clean, resistant to everyday use and blends seamlessly into the home.

From ceramic food bowls to adaptable beds that will fit right into your quiet luxury-style home, pet accessories have never looked so good and have been more beneficial to our pets' needs. There's even the ultimate Kallax hack within the range – it's so good!

New launch: IKEA UTSÅDD pet collection

Comprising 29 products, the new UTSÅDD range is filled with must-have buys, each designed to support the needs of both pets and pet owners around the home.

Based on IKEA's research into the daily life, behaviours and preferences of pets at home the products have been thoughtfully developed to suit the needs of our beloved four-legged friends – all whilst ensuring the highest level of safety for you and your pets.

"At IKEA, we believe that pets are family. Our goal was to develop a collection of products that our cats and dogs love and that their human parents can feel good about and truly enjoy having as part of their home," explains product design developer at IKEA, Julie Rosenburg.

Whether you're looking for some new bowls or perhaps your pooch is in desperate need of a replacement blanket, this collection has it all. The cat beds might just be our favourites, especially the cat house for £5 that was developed to fit perfectly into IKEA's beloved KALLAX shelving unit. Similar to IKEA Billy Bookcase hacks, we love the versatility this shows.

If you haven't got any felines and are more of a dog person then your furry friend is in luck, there are several toys available with the majority being a canine enticing bone shape. The toys are made from natural rubber and fabric, designed to be long-lasting and durable against excitable play while being as gentle as possible on your pet's teeth and gums.

Julia says, "We formulated protocols and risk assessments based on our research, evaluations of previous pet collections, and input from our partner veterinarians and pet product experts."

Your pet's safety was paramount when designing these products, as each was tested for chemical, mechanical and physical safety.

Despite being designed with all the highest safety precautions the toys, beds and bowls all welcome a stylish addition to your space instead of becoming an eyesore.

Considering the amount of research, design and style considerations that have gone into this new IKEA pet range the price points are extremely impressive. The collection is priced from £1 for toys to £80 for the beds.

The more expensive pieces are for the larger dog beds and are expected to be on the pricier side due to their size and materials.

Another feature we love about the collection is that almost all of the pieces are machine washable or dishwashable, which as any pet owner knows, is invaluable in keeping them looking and smelling good isn't a hassle either. Heaven forbid you're wondering how to get rid of fleas in your home, being able to wash your dog's bed without a second thought can make all the difference.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with spoiling your furry loved one, however, it does help when you can find good quality products that are safe and won't break the bank. Whether your kitten loves a hiding place or your dog can't fall asleep without a blanket IKEA has you sorted this spring.