This overlooked mattress tip will banish bed mites and bacteria for good

According to a homes expert, there is one easy way to prevent dust mites and bacteria from forming in your bed, and you only have to do a few times per year.

Your bed should be the one place you can go without having to stress - so why wouldn't you want to make sure it's always as comfortable and clean as possible? To get your bed luxury hotel-level ready, you might want to purchase the best sheets (which you should be washing once per week) and pillows, and maybe even some cosy throw blankets if chilly winter weather calls for it.

What some people don't realize, however, is that if you don't work at it, your mattress could incur bacteria and dust mites - which, really, is just pretty disgusting.

According to mattress experts at Winstons Beds, the developing of dust mites and bacteria in your mattress can lead to further issues, such as colds and flu, so it's important to do anything possible to prevent these unwanted specimens from getting into your sleeping quarters.

"Over time, a mattress is prone to accumulating a build-up of bodily fluids, dead skin cells and sweat which creates the ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive," the experts noted. "It’s also a breeding ground for microscopic bugs called dust mites to multiply and grow which can lead to serious health concerns."

To avoid this, the experts say that the best course of action is to simply flip your mattress a few times a year, preferably once every three months.

Rebecca Swain, a mattress expert from Winstons Beds, said that this can prevent a lot of unwanted illnesses. "This is particularly important advice for those who suffer from allergies, or who find themselves regularly under the weather," she said. "Flipping and rotating a mattress every one to three months will stop the bacteria from collecting and reduce long-term exposure to harmful microorganisms."

This action also boasts other benefits for your mattress, including increasing the lifespan of your mattress overall - which, of course, will save you lots of money in the long run, according to Rebecca. "The flipping and rotating trick will also have other benefits including promoting even wear and distribution of weight which will increase the overall lifespan of the mattress," she said.

It is important to note, however, that not all mattresses, unfortunately, can be flipped due to their manufacturing. To find out if your mattress can be flipped, its best to check the tag or user instructions that came with the product, Rebecca added. "It is important to read the manufacturer's instructions because not all mattresses can be flipped and rotated, and doing so could result in damage," she said.