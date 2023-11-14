The way Martha Stewart stores her copper pans in her kitchen is so genius and chic

In a recent photo, we got a sneak peek into how Martha Stewart decorated her kitchen, including the chic and genius way she stores her copper pans.

If there's one thing we can count on Martha Stewart for, it's to always have the best home hacks - whether she's teaching us a new way to plant tulips (and trust us, her tulip planting hack is so genius), or revealing her idea of the perfect lunch (hint: it involves a pile of cheese), she always knows how to spruce things up.

Recently, Martha revealed that, through Booking.com, one lucky fan would be able to book an exclusive stay at her house, and of course, she provided some images of the cosy home so guests could see just what they were getting into. Needless to say, these images proved to be *majorly* inspirational for homeware and decor ideas, and perhaps the most inspiring of all was the way she organizes her copper pots and pans in her kitchen.

She also recently posted an image of this same kitchen to her Instagram, where she posed with the creative director of Oscar de la Renta after cooking a meal together.

"Co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta , @tokibunbun laura kim cooked with me on my Roku show today The food was incredible!!" Martha captioned the post, which featured she and Toki smiling in Martha's cosy kitchen. We couldn't help but notice in the back of the photo, however, the way Martha had her copper pots and pans stored - hanging from the ceiling in her kitchen, restaurant style.

It goes without saying that restaurant-core has been on everyone's minds recently, with shows like The Bear spearheading everyone's drive to get more crafty in the kitchen - but this doesn't just include sprucing up meals. If you've been looking for a sign to give your kitchen a little spicing up, look no further than Martha's totally genius and chic pan-hanging decor solution.

Luckily, this hack can work with any and all pans you have - even if they don't all match perfectly like Martha's. We would highly recommend the ever-coveted Always Pans, as they're the perfect non-stick product, and they look super chic in any kitchen with their sleek design and neutral yet fun colourways.

"Hanging pots on a rack is such a handy way to keep your pots and pans," Martha said in a video that detailed her brand new kitchen. "It really makes it easy to keep your pots and pans in sight, clean, by the way, and looking great!"

This hack is especially helpful for those who live in apartments or have small kitchens where the storage space is not always ample. By hanging your pots and pans, you have more cabinet and drawer space, and you've also added a really rustic and fun decor element to your kitchen without having to purchase anything new!