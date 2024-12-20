Pippa Middleton's thrifty Christmas decorating tip makes us want to abandon immaculate trees in favour of personality

Pippa Middleton once revealed her thrifty Christmas tree decorating tip and it’s inspired us to embrace a rustic and personal approach to seasonal styling.

Decorating for the festive season can often feel a little bit overwhelming, especially when we see some amazing Christmas tree themes and light-adorned celebrity homes. Whilst we love glass ornaments and beautiful centrepieces, it's fun and cost-effective to balance out these more luxurious decorations with some more affordable and creative options too. We can’t help being inspired by Pippa Middleton’s thrifty Christmas decorating tip which she revealed in a festive piece for the Daily Mail in 2012.

In it, the Princess of Wales’s sister reminded us all that "individual style is everything" when it comes to Christmas decorations and she loves adding a few homemade additions to her tree and home. Pippa explained that she prefers trees decorated with "plain fairy lights" and a "variety of baubles" including wooden, glass and felt, but often includes some DIY decorations too, including fabric-covered baubles.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Crafting Decoration Pieces

Hemway Biodegradable Glitter £14.95 at Amazon This biodegradable glitter comes in so many stunning shades but we love this champagne gold for the festive season and for winter generally. It comes in different sizes, including chunky and fine, and can be used to add a touch of glimmer to your DIY projects. Anstore 30 Pine Cones Was £12.99, Now £9.99 at Amazon Pine cone decorations are beautiful for the festive season, but also bring a rustic charm to your home for winter generally. This pack comes with 30 pieces and they have white tips on them that give them a snowy effect. Adding a little glitter to these areas will make this even more stunning. John Lewis Satin Ribbon £3.75 at John Lewis This double satin ribbon (L5m x W25mm) in the silver coin colour is such a gorgeous item to have if you want to attach ribbons to any pine cone decorations or glue to baubles. It can also be made into bows and nestled in your Christmas tree for some added sheen and texture. Newamishquilt Fabric Bundles £13.77 at Amazon Whether you want to get crafting some unique Christmas baubles or decorations that can be displayed throughout the year, this bundle comes with so many cotton fabrics to choose from. It has 50 pieces of 8" x 8" pieces and is perfect for sewing, DIY and quilting. Jangostor Christmas Pine Cones Was £11.99, Now £9.99 at Amazon This pack comes with 40 natural pine cones and includes a variety of different shapes and sizes. You can add a touch of glitter to them to make them extra festive or else go for a more rustic and traditional look by displaying them as is around your home. Qpout Christmas Fabric Squares Was £8.99, Now £5.99 at Amazon Covered with gorgeous and subtle snowflake motifs that would be wonderful for the Christmas period, these fabric squares can be used to cover baubles or for any other yuletide crafts. The pack comes with four cotton fabric squares 50cm x 50cm.

Describing these as being "among [her] favourites", Pippa shared her belief that fabric-covered baubles are a "practical way to revive tired-looking decorations and make the most of fabric scraps".

Home-made fabric-decorations are an easy way to instantly make your Christmas tree - or bannisters or door handles - that bit more personal to you. If you have some fabric leftover and unused in a box at home from another project or an old cushion cover you want to re-use, they can be cut up and glued to a bauble to give it a new lease of life. This is a more sustainable approach to Christmas decorating and having a few fabric-covered baubles amongst your other decorations adds a lovely textural contrast too.

As Pippa suggested, it’s a handy way to "revive tired-looking decorations" and even if you want to pick up some new fabric to use, you can look for more affordable options with a design really tailored to your style so they can be brought out again and again.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton’s thrifty decorating tip has given us plenty of ideas for both this season and next year and fabric baubles weren’t the only pearl of decorating wisdom she shared. The Princess of Wales’s sister went on to reveal that she also loves "glitter-dusted pine cones to hang on the tree or use as part of a table display in bowls mixed with baubles".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Embracing natural décor and giving your Christmas tree and home a more rustic feel is one of those Christmas decorating ideas that we keep coming back to because it’s so cosy and beautiful.

To create Pippa’s shimmery pine cones simply put a light layer of glue on the places you want the glitter to stick and use a paintbrush to apply your chosen colour of glitter. Pine cones and bunches of holly can be foraged during frosty winter walks or if you’d prefer faux pine cones for extra durability or already glittery cones then you can often bag yourself a bargain on these too.

(Image credit: petra patitucci via Getty)

Adding a loop of thread or ribbon turns pine cones into simple but effective ornaments or you can turn them into a glimmering table centrepiece by arranging them in a bowl, like Pippa said.

Homemade Christmas decorations are such a lovely detail for the festive season and womand&home's Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly believes they can be so timeless too.

"Homemade Christmas decorations will never go out of fashion. Not only are they a sustainable way to emulate the latest Christmas decorating ideas they also help to save money and create a family-fun day of Christmas crafting, making memories to treasure forever," she says. "Making your own decorations is also a beautifully sentimental way to embrace the nostalgic Christmas decoration trend, crafting timeless decorations that can be used for years to come."

Tamara Kelly Social Links Navigation Lifestyle Editor Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.