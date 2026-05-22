Kate Moss receives ‘beautifully strange’ honour at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as new ‘rich, sweet’ rose is unveiled

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the prime location for spotting celebrities out in the wild, and this year, lucky attendees might have caught a glimpse of Kate Moss. We, however, only saw her floral namesake thanks to the unveiling of the delightful 'Kate Moss' by Peter Beales Roses.

After the success of last year's award-winning 'King's Rose' from world-leading rose breeder, David Austin Roses, we were eagerly awaiting the must-have rose variety to grow this summer. Little did we know it would be a showstopping supermodel – awarded a Gold medal nonetheless.

The elegant new rose is a natural beauty, much like the model herself. It exudes a distinct sense of style in a soft, buttery cream, perfect for adding a touch of quiet luxury to any garden.

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Pre-order Peter Beales Kate Moss Rose £23 at Peter Beales The rose experts reveal: "‘Kate Moss’ is a modern rose developed over many years, selected for its reliable garden performance as well as its refined appearance. It has been bred with careful attention to plant health, repeat flowering, and a naturally balanced growth habit." Not only does it look stunning, but it also boasts a rich, sweet fragrance.

The new rose emulates the model's effortless ethereal beauty. "Its delicate blooms emerge in soft cream brushed with a whisper of blush pink, evolving into warm, buttery tones as they mature," understated but incredibly sophisticated and intriguing, just like Kate.

"The effect is tonal, layered and quietly captivating. This is a Rose that doesn't demand attention; it earns it."

"Photographed at her home with the rose itself, Moss reveals a lesser-known facet of her world: a genuine affinity for gardening and the restorative rhythms of nature," reveals the team at Peter Beales Roses. "This is not a superficial collaboration, but an authentic alignment-where personal passion meets timeless design."

Peter Beales naming a rose after me feels beautifully strange. Knowing I could bloom quietly in someone’s garden somewhere Kate Moss

Roses are the captivating bloom that completes any timeless garden scheme and with such a wide variety of varieties on offer, there's a stunning flower to suit all garden trends.

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This new variety "forms a compact, well-branched shrub, typically reaching 75–100cm in height and spread," explains the team at Peter Beales Roses.

"Its tidy, controlled shape makes it well-suited to patio containers, small gardens, and the front of borders, as well as mixed planting schemes where a neat structure is needed. It holds its form well and generally needs little maintenance."

Like all roses, climbing or potted shrubs, knowing how to prune roses and when to prune roses to ensure you get the most from your new blooms.

(Image credit: Credit: Patrick Hope | Peter Beales Roses)

Roses are and always will be one of the most heavily represented plants on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show – largely because the most revered rose experts showcase their 'best in show' at the famous event. Peter Beales Roses is one such expert.

For decades, the renowned breeders have created roses for royalty, notable figures, and cultural tastemakers, earning them a record 31 RHS Chelsea Gold Medals (this latest show included).

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In conclusion, it's clearly not a rose by any other name; it's a Kate Moss-certified showstopper – and we all want one for our own gardens.