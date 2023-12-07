Pamela Anderson's 'hibernation' bedroom with sloped pine ceiling and fresh floral bedding is so cosy

In a recent Instagram post, Pamela Anderson shared a glimpse into her cosy bedroom, which includes a sloped pine ceiling and some seriously chic floral bedding.

Celebrity homes images are always on our radar, since we're constantly looking at ways to spice up and re-do some of our living spaces based on the latest home trends - and of course, celebs always have the trendiest and most inspiring home spaces. The same can be said for Pamela Anderson, actress, writer, and beauty extraordinaire - who also just so happens to have one of the cosiest looking bedrooms we've ever seen.

In an Instagram post from the star from 25 November, she artistically snapped a photo of herself glancing out of her bedroom window on a chilly winter's morning, giving us a bit of an inside look into her cosy and comforting bedroom decor.

"Fall is a beautiful time of year… restful, peaceful… protective, fuzzy socks… cocooning, hibernating… 🤍," she captioned the post, which featured some pictures of her in her room, as well as some striking autumn nature scapes.

Pamela looks stunning even having just rolled out of bed, of course, wearing just a white fuzzy bathrobe with her hair tied up in a top knot bun hairstyle - but what really caught our eye from the first image in her carousel was just how undoubtedly cosy her bedroom looked.

Like something straight out of a fairytale novel or Nancy Meyers movie, Pamela's bedroom features a medium chestnut brown wood ceiling, which slopes in both directions to create a bit of a cavernous, woodsy feel in the room. We also were captured by just how inviting and cosy her bed looked in the image, decked out in a white and light pink and green floral comforter that just looked fluffy as can be, draped on the side of the bed.

Pamela also had a small crystal chandelier hanging from her ceiling, as well as some dainty white curtains that let some light shine through the window, hitting the sloped wood ceiling just so - and there's no lighting trend better than some natural sunlight. Suffice it to say, her bedroom is just beyond cosy - and fans in the comments of her post agreed.

"The house looks beautiful… as do you of course," one fan commented.

"What a serene life," someone else said, commenting on the calming scene of her bedroom.