Aldi's portable hob is a must-have if you're hosting this Christmas – and it's a bargain at £19.99

If you’re looking for extra cooking space right now it’s worth a trip to the middle aisle of Aldi because the affordable supermarket is currently offering an unbeatable price on a portable hob.

In true Aldi style, the hob is of course cheaper than even the 'best budget buy' on our roundup of the best portable induction hobs – which incidentally is IKEA's TILLREDA Portable induction hob for £50.

A portable hob allows you to cook food quickly and easily, offering a great extension to your existing kitchen kit or providing a temporary set-up when needed. Whether you require additional resources for cooking a Christmas feast or planning a New Year kitchen renovation an easy-to-use extra hob can prove invaluable.

We spotted the portable hob while shopping for the new Aldi 'Every Ways' pan, which is £110 cheaper than the similar Our Place Always Pan. This latest middle aisle must-have is a great find because, with Christmas just around the corner, many will be looking for additional cooking solutions.

Must-have portable hob at Aldi

Aldi sources reputable products and offers them at unbeatable prices without compromising quality. Aldi's Ambiano portable hob features not one but two cooking plates which in comparison is more than the single ring offered by the IKEA model (featured in our buying guide).

While it's not induction, the voltage is 220-240V, equal to the induction models we've tried and tested. The main difference between an induction hob and this Aldi hob will be how the heat is distributed because induction hobs have flat glass surfaces powered by heaters, which warm up faster than electric ones. But when it comes to portable models it is less crucial because it's more of a 'makeshift solution'.

Besides, the larger cooking plate offers 1500W, while the small cooking plate is 1000W, both offering variable, independent temperature control to manage all your catering needs. Plus, you can still use your best induction pans and your regular stainless steel pans. Why not keep the mulled wine heated in the dining room? We like that idea.

Being portable means you could even use the compact hob in an overspill room off the kitchen when space is tight when organising your small kitchen or even in the garden when you want to save your home from unwanted cooking smells, to ensure your home always smells good.

Easy to clean, compact and lightweight this portable hob is not just for Christmas, it could be the perfect cooking accomplice for an outdoor kitchen idea or when hosting a BBQ in the summer to provide extra cooking space.

An extra hob will always come in handy at every stage of life, so it's a worthwhile investment if you have the space to store it until you need it.

It's available to preview online but is not due in stock until next Thursday 16th November – so keep a lookout if you wish to get your hands on one. As with know from trying to get hold of previous Specialbuys, namely Aldi's scented candles that rivalled Diptyque's best-selling candles, once they’re gone, they’re gone.