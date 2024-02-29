Lucy Tiffney's new collection at Next is a dream for 'Bloomcore' fans

Lucy Tiffney's newest homeware collaboration with the beloved retailer Next is a vision of joyful florals. From uplifting vases to joyful floral-adorned tableware, this new collection is just the tonic to welcome spring into our homes with ease.

We're still not over the popular Bloomcore trend because when we got word of this collaboration we fell head over heels immediately. Lucy Tiffney, now an award-winning Design Studio, became an instant interior favourite for her beautiful nature-inspired murals after appearing on BBC2's The Great Interior Design Challenge in 2016.

Now releasing her second collaboration with Next Home, the first being a bedroom-focused release back in 2022, the designer is introducing her signature style to dinnerware.

"I’m so excited to expand my collection with Next, this Spring we have added plates, tableware and more," says Lucy excitedly. "Each item comes to life with my signature painterly botanical designs."

Well luckily for me, I was invited to preview the collection and must say it's even more endearing in person.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

Immediately the collection, which is now available to shop online and in stores, envelopes you into Spring with its bustling botanical patterns and saturated hues of pinks, oranges and teals.

On closer inspection, the quality of the various pieces truly grabbed my attention. For a collection that ranges from £10 to £90, I was pleasantly surprised by how luxurious it both felt and looked.

The side plates, as shown below and priced at £30, were a personal favourite. With gold scalloped edges and that charming clashing floral print, they will surely bring a little dopamine decor to your dining room table.

Feeling the dishware firsthand, it was clear the ceramic was durable and thick enough to survive your usual bashing around in the cupboards.

Lucy Tiffney at Next Multi floral large vase View at Next RRP: £68 | Covered in Lucy's signature botanical design, this tall vase is perfect for bringing nature into your home. Fill it with a bustling bouquet and you won't be able to stop looking at it. Lucy Tiffney at Next Side Plates View at Next RRP: £30 | Our personal favourite, this charming set of four decorative side plates is ideal for a small statement piece of dishware or can be layered with the collection's other plates for the ultimate Spring vibe. Lucy Tiffney at Next Napkins View at Next RRP: £22 | More of a pop of colour person? Then this set of 4 napkins is the perfect addition to your dining table setting. Made from pure cotton and machine washable, what's not to love?

When asked where she found her inspiration for the colourful botanical pattern, Lucy said she looks for it in her everyday surroundings, whether that's the nature growing around her or an unusual textured plastic shopping bag a woman is holding on the train. True story!

Reflecting on the collection she said, "I have always loved a bit of a clash - and so wanted to make products that could stand alone or sit side by side to create a playful juxtaposition.”

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

This fun, floral home decor is something we're starting to see pop up everywhere this year, even Reese Witherspoon's living room has Bloomcore elements. So why not bring a little outdoor whimsy into your world and get your home ready for Spring?