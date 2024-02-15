Reese Witherspoon's living room is a 2024 trend blend mixing bloomcore and faux texture
Reese Witherspoon's living room is a masterclass in blending trends in a neutral yet impactful way and it's giving us all the inspiration
Reese Witherspoon’s minimalist living room is the most beautiful blend of the bloomcore and textured wallpaper trends and it creates maximum impact.
When it comes to interior design trends, there are some that work only for certain rooms and others that you can extend throughout your home. Late last year bloomcore became the latest dreamy interior trend that everyone was loving and whilst it started as a kitchen trend, Reese Witherspoon is just one of the people who saw its potential elsewhere. Bloomcore involves rich hues and enlarged prints and Reese has a particularly gorgeous one displayed in her living room.
Taking to Instagram on 6th February to share her latest Reese’s Book Club pick (Redwood Court by DéLana R.A. Dameron if you’re curious!), the Hollywood star gave fans a sneak peek into what seems to be her home. Reese Witherspoon’s living room is minimalist with a large cream sofa and the bold pastel print behind her.
Featuring several giant flowers with primrose-yellow petals on an aqua background, the deeper tones of the shadows create depth. As the video clip zooms in closer, you get a closer look at Reese’s floral print but initially, the scale of the enlarged artwork is seen in its full glory. Getting on board with several interior trends at once, Reese’s living room is also right on trend with its textured - or potentially faux textured - wallpaper.
Shop Reese Witherspoon's Home Inspiration
RRP: £28 | If you can't help admiring Reese's striped, textured wallpaper then this design can help you get a similar effect. The pearl finish adds a gorgeous sheen and if you'd prefer to see how it works in your space, B&Q also now sell a sample for £1.
RRP: From £7 | Add a touch of bloomcore into your home with this stunning magnolia art print. Available in so many sizes and as either a canvas or a print, the neutral colour palette of this piece means it would look beautiful any so many rooms in your home.
RRP:
Was from £13.99, Now from £11.19 | Currently with 20% off for a limited time only, this work features an abstract daisy and has soothing blues, whites and touches of mustard yellow. Several sizes are available to suit your preference and home space.
Faux textured wallpaper is one of the major wallpaper trends for 2024 and is based on the popularity of fabric coverings and Reese’s wallpaper is a stunning grey-taupe shade. With a linen look to it, the wallpaper gives a softness to the room that works perfectly with the sofa. The neutral tones in it helps to balance out the statement stripes which are another hot trend in the wallpaper world for 2024.
The colours have the same muted undertone as the aqua and teal in the floral artwork which tie the two in together perfectly despite the contrast between their styles. Despite mixing several huge trends in a single room in her home, Reese has achieved a sense of harmony and her living room has a minimalist feel to it with only three central elements seen in the video.
In the past, she's shared another glimpse of this room with fun, vibrant coloured cushions on the sofa, but it seems Reese has taken a pared-back approach for 2024.
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
Cathy Dean, founder and CEO The Studio Dean Edit by Studio Dean, previously explained to womanandhome that fabric wall coverings are very “chic” but that faux textured wallpaper could be a great option if you want to get a similar look more affordably.
“Fabric wall coverings are so chic right now, but also so expensive. The interior designers at Studio Dean have created a cost-effective alternative - our luxurious wallpaper that looks so much like natural fabric. It instantly elevates any space and makes it feel warm and welcoming,” Cathy said.
Alternatively, certain wallpapers with a slight sheen or pattern to them can help give your walls a sense of texture without being in themselves textured. Reese Witherspoon’s living room certainly showcases how impactful it can be to mix textures and trends.
