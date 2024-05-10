John Lewis’ iconic sell-out fan is back in stock – grab one while you can to stay cool in the hot weather

The hot weather is finally here, with temperatures set to only increase as we go further into May. Luckily for us, John Lewis has restocked their iconic sell-out item to get us through the sweltering days.

Are you constantly trying to figure out how to keep your bedroom cool through summer? Keeping your house cold is one thing, but keeping yourself cool on the go is a completely new task which most of us will fail horribly at as the summer months arrive.

When it comes to how to keep cool in the summer, these handheld fans are just the ticket for coolness on the go. That's why when we saw that John Lewis' iconic handheld fan was back in stock, and in new colourways, we just had to spread the good news before they sell out again.

John Lewis restocks iconic handheld fan

Sharing the restock news on their Instagram, John Lewis says, "Guess who's back? Our bestselling icon of hot weather is here again to offer you its coolness. Get yours, in a fresh new colour this season."

The ANYDAY handheld and foldable desk fan quickly sold out last year and has been on many people's wishlists ever since. It can be used anywhere, with a charging cable that plugs into a standard USB port making it ideal for those sweaty office days.

What's even more exciting is that the fan is back with added colours, and let us just say keeping cool has never looked so chic. The fan, which retails at just £12, comes in white, sage, lake blue and yellow. The question is which one are we going to pick?

Why not try out an expert fan hack that will make your home feel instantly cooler and get even more relief?

John Lewis Anyday Handheld & Foldable Desk Fan, Lake Blue View at John Lewis RRP: £12 | This colourway might just be our favourite. With a 4.9/5 star rating on the John Lewis site, we have no doubts about recommending this compact and powerful handheld fan that has three power settings and is ideal for desktop coolness.

It's fair to say customers were extremely happy about the restock news, if not somewhat worried about the PSA, with one user saying, "Sshhhhh - stop telling everyone about these beauties. They’re going to sell out, again."

Another user boasted about the fan's versatility, they commented, "The best! Mine have seen me through holidays, and summer with a newborn and I took it to the hospital with me in my baby bag! The best fan."

Not only is the fan a perfect way to cool down a room without AC, but it's also great for those going through menopause and experiencing hot flushes at a moment's notice. The rechargeable fan has three-speed settings whilst being surprisingly quiet too, so there's no worry of bothering any of your coworkers or easily-irritable family members.

You can purchase the fans right now on the John Lewis site, we'd definitely recommend you act fast with these as they didn't stick around very long the last time they were available!