Jennifer Garner's kitchen perfectly combines the 'farmhouse aesthetic' with a fresh 'contemporary feel'

Jennifer Garner's kitchen might be our new favourite kitchen inspiration after she gave a rare peek inside.

While some kitchen trends go in and out of fashion, Jennifer Garner's classic kitchen style is set to stay as her bright and clean cooking space picks up on some of the major interior colour trends of 2024.

In a post on social media, Jennifer shared a video of herself pulling together a healthy dinner in her white marble kitchen with neutrally painted cabinets and exposed wood.

In the background of the clip, her cabinets can be seen boasting a neutral beige tone that made the exposed wooden beams in the ceiling and raw unpainted wooden cabinets and doors in other parts of the kitchen really pop.

The cabinetry feature golden metal handles, creating a cohesive feel across the space. Adding a clean and pristine feel to the kitchen, the countertops are made from white marble, matching white cookware including a large sauce pot and utensil holders seen in the background.

The kitchen gives of a bright and clean feel and captures the feeling of a cosy farmhouse - but is clearly a space that is loved and used by a family.

Woman&Home's Home Editor, Tamara Kelly, loves Jen's 'farmhouse aesthetic' that incorporates a 'contemporary feel'.

"Jennifer's kitchen is a characterful blend of two popular, although very different kitchen looks - the farmhouse aesthetic with exposed wooden beams and natural grain cabinetry contrast against a more contemporary feel of pale grey painted cabinets and an on-trend white marble slab splashback," said Tamara.

"This mix of styles is very much the vibe of a homeowner who knows what they want and tailors their kitchen to suit their own tastes so it works on a personal level - props to her for sticking to her style rather than feeling constricted by one trend over another," the interiors expert added.

