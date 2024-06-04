We're so wowed by Jennifer Garner's quiet luxury dressing room with huge floor-to-ceiling wardrobes
Jennifer Garner's quiet luxury dressing room is the epitome of spacious elegance and it ensures that everything stays perfectly in its place
Jennifer Garner's quiet luxury dressing room has huge floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and we wish our own clothes were stored away so beautifully.
When you’ve gone to all the effort of putting together a beautiful wardrobe filled with your favourite staples pieces it just makes sense to utilise some wardrobe organisation techniques. These can help you to maximise your space and Jennifer Garner has certainly done that in her luxurious dressing room. The high-quality materials and finish combined with the timeless design makes this a fabulous example of the quiet luxury trend and the Hollywood star shared a glimpse of it in an Instagram post back in January as she tried on dungarees.
We couldn’t help feeling the dungarees would look stunning with a pair of her best white trainers, though the room itself was just as inspirational as her outfit. As far as the eye could see there were floor-to-ceiling wardrobes painted a neutral grey and featuring minimal panelling details.
Shop Wardrobe Inspiration
You can also get these gorgeous gold handles with different spacing widths and in a one-pack too. This pack contains ten handles with a 96mm hole spacing and they're perfect for your cabinets or as door handles too.
These clothes hanger connector hooks are such a practical item. Simply slip them over your hangers and you can slot another hanger in to maximise your space. Alternatively, pop accessories like bags or scarves on them to keep them neat and tidy.
The pewter handles on the wardrobe doors matched those on the drawers of the massive island that stood in the middle of the room. These are popular in walk-in wardrobes and they not only provide a focal point for the room but also plenty of practical storage.
Jennifer’s dressing room also had several open cupboards down the sides too and fans were given a sneak peek at her neatly folded knitwear and tops, as well as the dresses and jackets in the handing space. Every inch of these wardrobes is being put to good use by the star and this blend of practicality and style is something Woman&Home Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly really admires about this room.
"Jennifer's wardrobe is the dream, the floor-to-ceiling storage ensures everything is kept in its place. The open shelves and hanging rails sitting side by side along a single wall add an 'open closet feel' but don't overpower the space by making it look chaotic and untidy with visible garments," she explained.
Tamara believes that the bare wooden floor is a brilliant choice by Jennifer to help bring harmony to the overall dressing room design.
"The wide wooden floor planks help to balance the space and prevent the high linear cupboards from towering over the room and making it look top-heavy," she said. "The minimalist pale grey cupboards are beautifully enhanced by statement pewter drawer pulls and handles, adding just enough of a decorative edge without distracting from the simplicity of the look."
The low-key decorative elements ensure that Jennifer’s dressing room remains a calming, classic space. Nothing is too much and this pared-back, functional design is something that many people might be tempted to recreate in their homes.
Simply by changing up your wardrobe handles for something gold-toned can help to add a hint of glamour. Whilst if you want to make the most of your space, handy storage solutions like drawer or wardrobe organisers are always a great option to keep all your belongings tidied away.
This quiet luxury dressing room also keeps to the soothing colour palette of the actor’s equally impressive and understated bathroom. Jennifer Garner’s marble shower has flecks of dove grey in it and has very similar gold-toned handles on the cabinets. It seems when it comes to interiors, Jennifer loves having cohesion and this brings a sense of timelessness to her whole house.
