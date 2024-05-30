Jennifer Garner's marble shower with glamorous gold accents in her wooden beamed bathroom is our dream design
Jennifer Garner has a marble and gold shower we can't help but be inspired by and the rest of her bathroom is every bit as beautiful
Jennifer Garner's marble shower with glam gold accents in her wooden beamed bathroom is our dream tranquil space.
Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to invite fans into the most personal areas of her home and this now includes her own luxurious shower too. The star recently shared a video in collaboration with beauty brand Virtue Labs and gave everyone a glimpse at her frankly breath-taking bathroom which is in-keeping with some of the biggest bathroom trends of 2024. The sunlight was pouring in from the multi-panelled windows and the beams and floor together show that Jennifer is a fan of the bare wood detailing that is central to so many Japandi bathroom ideas. However, our eye was particularly caught by her shower which she showed off to full effect by filming herself using it in a gorgeous red swimsuit as she washed her hair.
As far as a shower can be open-plan Jennifer Garner’s huge marble shower was definitely that. It’s crafted from white and grey mottled marble and takes up a corner of the room, with two large glass panels making up the other two sides.
Shop Marble and Gold Bathroom Inspiration
This practical and stylish towel ring is crafted from white marble and metal with a brushed gold finish. Fix to your wall and slot through your hand towels to add a luxurious touch to your home.
Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with this beautiful marble tumbler. Handcrafted, this is an affordable home accessory that makes a real impact and you can easily pop your toothpaste tube or other bathroom essentials inside.
This soap dish is made from textured glass but has a stunning brass-gold colour that immediately draws the eye. Place your favourite soap inside and it will instantly look a little more special.
This is such a multi-functional piece to have in your home as you can serve drinks on this, use it as a base for a dinner table centre piece and as a way to store things. You could easily put your skincare products on this tray in your bathroom and it's made from polished metal with a mirror surface.
This faux marble soap dispenser has a gold-toned lid and a beautiful white and grey base. Fill it with your best liquid hand soap and display this proudly in your bathroom for you and your guests to admire.
Frameless shower enclosures are very on-trend right now and they allow plenty of light in. Woman&Home Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly is a huge fan of this detail in Jennifer’s shower for that exact reason. She believes that whilst this bathroom and shower are very luxurious - not to mention large - we can all take inspiration from it when it comes to styling our own bathrooms.
"Despite Jennifer's bathroom being so grand it is still a masterclass in design elements that small bathrooms would benefit from immensely," she explained. "The 'invisible' glass shower screen helps to create an open feel with a sense of space, the light marble tiles create a bright and airy aesthetic and the plentiful built-in wall storage helps to keep the enclosure clutter-free and streamlined. It's an inspirational space for bathrooms of all sizes because it's so well-considered and thoughtfully designed."
The contrast of the cool-toned marble with the warm-toned fixtures in Jennifer’s bathroom helps to create a sense of balance that is echoed with the white cabinets and wooden floor. Tamara thinks that this bathroom design "feels timeless and elegant".
She added, "I love how the room exudes warmth thanks to the antique brass fixtures and fittings that complement the exposed wooden beams so the overall feel is cohesive and cosy, despite the generous size."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The "Quiet Luxury" aesthetic continues to be so popular and Jennifer Garner’s shower and bathroom as a whole epitomise this but in such a cosy, sophisticated way.
As Tamara said, it’s such an "inspirational space" and whilst we might not all have a lot of marble in our bathroom it’s easy to add some gorgeous marble effect pieces and gold or antique brass accents into a space. The combination of neutral white and grey and gold-tones is always a winning one and anything from a soap dish to a toothbrush holder can introduce a splash of this into your bathroom.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer Garner’s bathroom over the years and alongside several social media posts that show her shower, another one in April gave a sneak peek of her bath. It appears to be on the other side of the room judging by the look of the cupboards and is a beautiful metallic steel colour with gold-brass taps to tie in with the shower. It looks every bit as luxurious as Jennifer’s shower and finishes off this room perfectly.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Everyone's wearing this flattering lipstick shade for events this season - here's how to wear it with your skin tone
Everyone's wearing one, very flattering, lipstick shade for their summer events this season...
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
Reese Witherspoon’s blue blossom wrap dress and ultra volumised hair proves that you can never go wrong with timeless elegance
Reese Witherspoon wore a fabulous floral wrap dress to her niece's graduation and her glamorous hairstyle finished off the look perfectly
By Emma Shacklock Published