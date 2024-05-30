Jennifer Garner's marble shower with glamorous gold accents in her wooden beamed bathroom is our dream design

Jennifer Garner's marble shower with glam gold accents in her wooden beamed bathroom is our dream tranquil space.

Jennifer Garner isn’t afraid to invite fans into the most personal areas of her home and this now includes her own luxurious shower too. The star recently shared a video in collaboration with beauty brand Virtue Labs and gave everyone a glimpse at her frankly breath-taking bathroom which is in-keeping with some of the biggest bathroom trends of 2024. The sunlight was pouring in from the multi-panelled windows and the beams and floor together show that Jennifer is a fan of the bare wood detailing that is central to so many Japandi bathroom ideas. However, our eye was particularly caught by her shower which she showed off to full effect by filming herself using it in a gorgeous red swimsuit as she washed her hair.

As far as a shower can be open-plan Jennifer Garner’s huge marble shower was definitely that. It’s crafted from white and grey mottled marble and takes up a corner of the room, with two large glass panels making up the other two sides.

Shop Marble and Gold Bathroom Inspiration

Frameless shower enclosures are very on-trend right now and they allow plenty of light in. Woman&Home Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly is a huge fan of this detail in Jennifer’s shower for that exact reason. She believes that whilst this bathroom and shower are very luxurious - not to mention large - we can all take inspiration from it when it comes to styling our own bathrooms.

"Despite Jennifer's bathroom being so grand it is still a masterclass in design elements that small bathrooms would benefit from immensely," she explained. "The 'invisible' glass shower screen helps to create an open feel with a sense of space, the light marble tiles create a bright and airy aesthetic and the plentiful built-in wall storage helps to keep the enclosure clutter-free and streamlined. It's an inspirational space for bathrooms of all sizes because it's so well-considered and thoughtfully designed."

The contrast of the cool-toned marble with the warm-toned fixtures in Jennifer’s bathroom helps to create a sense of balance that is echoed with the white cabinets and wooden floor. Tamara thinks that this bathroom design "feels timeless and elegant".

She added, "I love how the room exudes warmth thanks to the antique brass fixtures and fittings that complement the exposed wooden beams so the overall feel is cohesive and cosy, despite the generous size."

The "Quiet Luxury" aesthetic continues to be so popular and Jennifer Garner’s shower and bathroom as a whole epitomise this but in such a cosy, sophisticated way.

As Tamara said, it’s such an "inspirational space" and whilst we might not all have a lot of marble in our bathroom it’s easy to add some gorgeous marble effect pieces and gold or antique brass accents into a space. The combination of neutral white and grey and gold-tones is always a winning one and anything from a soap dish to a toothbrush holder can introduce a splash of this into your bathroom.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer Garner’s bathroom over the years and alongside several social media posts that show her shower, another one in April gave a sneak peek of her bath. It appears to be on the other side of the room judging by the look of the cupboards and is a beautiful metallic steel colour with gold-brass taps to tie in with the shower. It looks every bit as luxurious as Jennifer’s shower and finishes off this room perfectly.