Hosting a dinner party? Gwyneth Paltrow’s hexagonal plates are the contemporary touch that’ll elevate your table

We're obsessing over Gwyneth Paltrow’s chic hexagonal plates - they'll bring a contemporary feel to any table setting and elevate your styling.

Is there anything more wholesome than throwing a dinner party for friends? Gathering around the table, entertaining friends with stories, dressing up in all your finery for a calm night in, it's a wonderful autumn activity.

But a lot of preparation has to go into making everything perfect. You want to nail the perfect dinner party dessert and leave your guests intoxicated by your dinner party perfume that serves just as much sophistication as the food.

And, of course, there is the table setting. There are so many different looks to go for when it comes to dressing the table for a party and your choice will no doubt be influenced by your own unique dining room interior design. You might want to lean into a classic and timeless look with floral bouquets and mis-matched candlesticks lining the table, or maybe you're into a more cluttered style with trinkets and flower petals sprinkled around the food.

But, no matter what style you go for, you're going to want to include Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning crockery.

Sharing a series of snaps to Instagram showing off her new Goop collaboration with CB2 Furniture, it was the third picture that really caught our eye. Laid on a stunning wooden table was a set of hexagonal plates, with the unusual shape bringing a chic and contemporary touch to the classic table lay out.

Shop hexagonal plates

EXACT MATCH goop x CB2 Cremieux Dinner Plate £13.42 at goop Add a touch of luxe to your dining table with these stunning hexagonal plates. Hand finished in Portugal, they have a stunning glossy white glaze and rich, hazy undertone for a sleek, simple and elevated look. This simple style makes the crockery set super easy to mix and match with pieces you already own, or, if you've fallen in love with the look, you can buy the full set which includes matching salad plates, mugs, and serving pieces too. By Anthropologie Mimbi Dinner Plates Was £64, Now £48 at Anthropologie Coming in a set of four, these stunning hexagonal plates from Anthropologie are the perfect addition to any table setting. With stunning detailing around the edge emulating a basket weave texture, the glazed stoneware is simple yet elevated and will work for a variety of occasions. And, just like Gwyneth's crockery, these pieces are made in Portugal and can be made into a full set with matching bowls, mugs and side plates too. Karaca Streamline Geo 12-Piece New Generation Bone China Dinnerware Set £49.99 at Amazon Cover all bases with this full crockery set from Amazon. Coming with four hexagonal dinner plates, matching side plates and bowls, it's a bargain and the style is stunning. We love the raised edges of the plates that add a sleek and simple touch to the style while also being incredibly practical. The white glaze is so crisp and the metallic detailing on the rims of the plates is simply stunning.

We love how the shape, with its sleek lines and simple details, adds a touch of interest to the minimal table setting while also playing into the pared-back and simple look. It's a lovely modern update on your classic crockery style and, with a smaller plate layered on top of the larger dining plate, it brings some nice texture to the look too.

The sharper lines also juxtapose the circular edges of both Gwyneth's oval table and her curve-backed chairs, highlighting their smooth design, making the plate design the perfect addition to any round or circular table.

Now we've seen the plates, it's surprising we've never thought to use them as a design feature. No longer are they just a practical must-have item, they're a simple and elevated touch to really bring a table setting together.