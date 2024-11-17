Gardening experts warn against raking fallen leaves this season – the benefits are far greater than a tidy garden

It's a wonderfully colourful time of year for our gardens, covered in a gold-orange wash of leaves. The natural instinct when we see this is to get our rakes out, but gardening experts have revealed there are vital benefits to putting a stop to the raking.

When sorting the garden out in autumn one of the most common jobs is raking fallen leaves, either from your own trees or your neighbours. And while this task, which usually needs to be done several times, can help prevent grass from rotting there are many benefits to keeping the leaves around.

Yes, that's right you can confidently cross one job off your gardening to-do list for now, as the gardening experts have revealed that fallen leaves can be useful for your garden's winter health.

Benefits of not raking fallen leaves this season

Aside from preparing your garden from heavy rain and planting some of the best winter bedding plants, raking your lawn is usually a top priority this time of year.

And whilst there's no denying that leaves covering your grass will need sorting out in some capacity simply raking and disposing of them should be a thing of the past.

1. Leaves provide shelter for wildlife

If you're into the rewilding trend you'll already know your garden can be an oasis for wildlife to live in should you allow it to stay natural and overgrown. This is also true for simply letting the leaves stay where they fall, piles of leaves are a perfect shelter for our furry outdoor friends.

"It’s that time of year when wildlife seeks our help and support to help them prepare for winter and get them through to hibernation and migration season," explains Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk. "Not raking leaves is an easy and hassle-free way to give these animals the extra warmth they need during this time."

He does point out that you needn't leave the entire garden untouched. Simply allowing one section to be untidy will provide sufficient shelter for small animals.

"Those who still want to clear their garden of leaves should be extra mindful before raking large piles in case wildlife is nesting there. You can do this by gently moving the leaves and listening for any movement. If you spot wildlife nesting there it's worth leaving their small pile alone," adds Chris.

Chris Bonnett
Gardening expert and Founder
Chris is the founder of the online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years.

2. Adds vital nutrients to soil

Once the weather starts to change you'll no doubt be finding leaves not just over your grass but in your patio container plants, flower beds and even on your vegetable patch. This might seem like a pain at first but it's actually the best thing for your garden.

"Fallen leaves are more than just debris; they are nature’s way of nurturing the soil. As they decompose, they release nutrients back into the ground, promoting healthy soil and lawn growth," explains Steve Taylor, a gardening expert from GreenThumb.

You can even take this a step further and you a mower to mulch the fallen leaves. Steven explains that by mowing daily you'll shred the leaves into smaller pieces that decompose quickly and enrich the soil with organic matter.

He adds, "This process not only improves soil health but also helps to retain moisture and suppress weeds, making it a win-win for your lawn."

3. Great for enriching compost

You may already consider yourself a master in making compost at home, but it's often easy to forget how beneficial adding fallen leaves to your heap can be. So beneficial that Monty Don calls leafmould 'garden gold'.

Steve explains, "Composting offers a practical way to recycle leaves into nutrient-rich compost. Gather leaves into a designated compost area, mix with other organic materials like grass clippings and kitchen scraps, and let nature work its magic."

If you don't have a compost bin there are other ways to gain the nutrients. According to Steve, you need to pile leaves in a corner of your garden, make sure to cover or they'll blow away, and let them decompose naturally over several months.

"The result is a rich, crumbly material that can be used to improve soil structure, retain moisture, and provide a slow-release source of nutrients for your garden beds," he states.

Shop autumn gardening essentials

Finding ways to reuse what your garden gives is one of the best gardening tips for beginners, not only does it benefit your garden but it benefits your wallet too!