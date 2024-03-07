Gabby Logan's unexpected home accessory breaks the style of her traditional space in the best way

Gabby Logan's cosy home has a number of unique accessories that subvert the traditional style of her Buckinghamshire home.

A sneak peek into Gabby Logan's home shows that she was well ahead of the interior design trends of 2024. A snap from her social media shows the star sitting on a plush cream-textured sofa around Christmas time, with an ornately decorated tree peeking out in the background. Although everything in this post screams clean and classic with neutral upholstery and beige-ish tones throughout, there was something that caught our eye that's so incredibly on trend right now.

A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan) A photo posted by on

Sitting on her sofa, nailing the leopard print trend that's so popular in fashion and interior design trends at the moment, was a stunning square-shaped cushion that was perched in the corner among two other cushions.

Gabby has opted for cushions that were consistent in shape, size, and colour palette but made from varying fabrics in different textures and patterns. This is the perfect cohesive way to decorate her couch and make it entirely personalised to her family, while still sticking to a key colour theme in the warm and cosy space.

Add a touch of leopard like Gabby

Woman&Home's Home Editor, Tamara Kelly, complimented Gabby's cosy home and said it was 'refreshing' to see this on-trend look being utilised as a perfect accent piece.

"Leopard print is having a real resurgence in interiors right now, with everything from cushions to bedding taking over homes. The refreshing thing about seeing this on-trend pattern taking centre stage in Gabby's living room is its versatility," she began. "All too often leopard print gets a bad rep for being too OTT and somewhat garish but as Gabby proves it can be classy and understated to use as an accent in even the most traditional of decorating schemes."

"Gabby's living room decor is typical of a classic country home with floral drapes against an olive green backdrop, and yet the leopard print cushions feel right at home," Tamara concluded.

Tamara Kelly Lifestyle Editor Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan) A photo posted by on

The rest of Gabby's abode maintains a traditional yet modern feel which is both clean and cosy. She has highlighted in several posts that her interior design style is classic but she invests in certain trendy pieces that keep her home on-trend and fun. This is the perfect way to elevate your home aesthetic without breaking the bank by refurbishing, and instead hopping on trends with smaller homeware items.