Gabby Logan's unexpected home accessory breaks the style of her traditional space in the best way
Gabby Logan's cosy home has a surprising piece of homeware that shows the TV sports personality is on top of interior design trends
Gabby Logan's cosy home has a number of unique accessories that subvert the traditional style of her Buckinghamshire home.
A sneak peek into Gabby Logan's home shows that she was well ahead of the interior design trends of 2024. A snap from her social media shows the star sitting on a plush cream-textured sofa around Christmas time, with an ornately decorated tree peeking out in the background. Although everything in this post screams clean and classic with neutral upholstery and beige-ish tones throughout, there was something that caught our eye that's so incredibly on trend right now.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
Sitting on her sofa, nailing the leopard print trend that's so popular in fashion and interior design trends at the moment, was a stunning square-shaped cushion that was perched in the corner among two other cushions.
Gabby has opted for cushions that were consistent in shape, size, and colour palette but made from varying fabrics in different textures and patterns. This is the perfect cohesive way to decorate her couch and make it entirely personalised to her family, while still sticking to a key colour theme in the warm and cosy space.
Add a touch of leopard like Gabby
RRP: £74.99 | Robert Dyas leopard print velvet pouffe with a gold frame.
RRP: £248 | This leopard print table lamp is upholstered in plush fabric with delicate gold accents.
RRP: £13.89 | This leopard print cushion is available in several animal prints and is perfect for adding a bit of glamour to any home.
Woman&Home's Home Editor, Tamara Kelly, complimented Gabby's cosy home and said it was 'refreshing' to see this on-trend look being utilised as a perfect accent piece.
"Leopard print is having a real resurgence in interiors right now, with everything from cushions to bedding taking over homes. The refreshing thing about seeing this on-trend pattern taking centre stage in Gabby's living room is its versatility," she began. "All too often leopard print gets a bad rep for being too OTT and somewhat garish but as Gabby proves it can be classy and understated to use as an accent in even the most traditional of decorating schemes."
"Gabby's living room decor is typical of a classic country home with floral drapes against an olive green backdrop, and yet the leopard print cushions feel right at home," Tamara concluded.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 20 years. Tamara has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at, Woman & Home, Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for shopping, styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan)
A photo posted by on
The rest of Gabby's abode maintains a traditional yet modern feel which is both clean and cosy. She has highlighted in several posts that her interior design style is classic but she invests in certain trendy pieces that keep her home on-trend and fun. This is the perfect way to elevate your home aesthetic without breaking the bank by refurbishing, and instead hopping on trends with smaller homeware items.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
'I feel like my life would be complete if I had one' – fans react to the stunning new Le Creuset Petal Casserole
Le Creuset has done it again with its newest release, a dream-worthy floral shallow casserole dish perfect for a springtime cookware upgrade
By Emily Smith Published
-
Carole Middleton's voluminous bob and spring-green shirt dress is a glamorous combination we’re still thinking about
Carole Middleton ultra-voluminous bob is still giving us hair envy
By Emma Shacklock Published