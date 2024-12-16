Expert reveals energy-saving tips to make Christmas cheaper this year

Christmas is not only the most wonderful time of the year it can also be the most expensive. Luckily one energy expert is here to help you keep the bills low and the festive cheer high.

Most of us can agree that the best Christmas decorating ideas include endless twinkling lights and our favourite memories of the big day are made sitting around the TV as a family. And while we wouldn't have it any other way, there's no denying that energy usage soars during the festive season – especially if you are hosting.

Without sacrificing fairy lights and the Call The Midwife Christmas special what can you do to keep bills down this December? We've consulted leading Energy experts to help with effective Christmas energy-saving tips for the home.

Essential Christmas energy-saving tips

Although we try not to think of all the added expenses at Christmas time, cooking the best Christmas food and keeping all the twinkly lights on comes at a price.

According to Hisense research, 'The National Grid reported that in the first week of December 2023, there was an average increase of 7.3% in energy output first UK households. '

So if you're a fan of decking the halls you might experience even higher bills. Worry not, the energy experts have shared a few ways you can keep the costs manageable to enjoy Christmas stress-free.

1. Switch to Energy-Efficient festive lighting

(Image credit: Future)

No matter your Christmas tree theme, there's no doubt that it will be covered in lights from head to toe. While you absolutely can't have a tree without lights, there are some steps you can take to lower the energy-zapping.

Hisense says, "Christmas lights are a key feature of the holiday season, but they can significantly increase your electricity bill. One of the simplest ways to reduce energy consumption is to switch to LED lights. These use up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and last much longer, making them a cost-effective choice for decorating your home."

They also suggest using timers or smart plugs to control when your lights are on so you can ensure they turn off automatically and aren't on all day.

"For outdoor lighting, consider opting for solar-powered lights, which light up your garden, and eliminate any additional electricity costs," adds Hisense.

2. Opt for Eco-Friendly Entertainment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to Christmas, the television becomes the centrepiece of the living room and families across the country will spend most of the season crowded around it. We know missing our favourite TV specials isn't an option but what is the solution to saving on energy bills?

"Festive movie marathons are a popular holiday activity, but they often mean extended use of your TV. To ensure your entertainment doesn’t become an energy drain, switch to an energy-efficient TV, designed to provide high-quality visuals while consuming around 30% less power, depending on the model," says Hisense.

Of course, buying a new TV isn't always an option for most but luckily there is something else you can do. Using 'Eco mode' on your TV will adjust the brightness to reduce power usage.

Top Tip: always ensure you turn the TV off at the plug as standby still uses electricity.

3. Try smarter Christmas cooking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you've decided which Christmas centrepiece idea you're going with for your dining table set-up the job of cooking is next. The overwhelming task of the multiple-course festive feast is hard work and will also take a toll on your oven.

Hisense energy experts say, "Cooking multiple dishes at once is a hallmark of not just Christmas dinner, but all the gatherings that occur over the festive period. It can also lead to higher energy bills. Using an energy-efficient oven can help you reduce overall cooking time and energy usage."

They point out that another way to save energy is to match your pots and pans to the correct hob size.

"This avoids wasting heat and ensures your appliances are working as efficiently as possible. If your oven has a convection or fan mode, take advantage of it - this setting cooks food faster and at lower temperatures, cutting down on energy use without compromising on taste," adds the Hisense experts.

We recommend using one of the best air fryers because an air fryer vs oven cooks quicker and uses less electricity – meaning that what it costs to run an air fryer can save you money in comparison.

4. Be stricter with your thermostat settings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the best advice says to be a little stricter with your heating and only put it on when it's completely necessary. Keeping your house warm for less doesn't have to be that restrictive though.

"During the winter months, heating is one of the biggest contributors to higher energy bills. A simple way to reduce your heating costs is by lowering your thermostat by just 1°C, which can save up to 10% on your energy bills over the winter," explains the Hisense experts.

Using sustainable home hacks to help you save money can make a huge difference when it comes to the Christmas period. But using these smaller changes will ensure you still enjoy your time and it stays feeling like Christmas.