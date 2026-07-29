Pruning your lavender? Don't throw the cuttings away – they have a surprisingly useful second life

With the hot weather, you might be more preoccupied with how often you're watering lavender and other fragrant favourites. However, garden experts suggest pruning your lavender at this time of year to keep the plant neat – while also boosting new growth.

The great news is, thanks to gardening author and expert Michael Griffiths, you don’t have to worry about letting any part of your plants go to waste, because the offcuts can be repurposed.

He recently shared his efficient and eco-friendly method for turning Lavender cuttings into free firelighters that will also give your fires a burst of fragrance.

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As you go about pruning to give the likes of lavender or rosemary a second life, Michael shared what he likes to do with the cuttings to ensure zero waste and a stack of firelighters for the BBQ or chiminea.

Sharing his simple tips with his social media followers, he explained that you first gather your cuttings into small bundles. Next, tie them together with natural twine - you’ll want to get them really nice and tightly packed together.

Next, hang or lay them somewhere warm with good airflow. This is the most important step that cannot be overlooked. Your bunches must be properly dried before they go near a flame – a hint of dampness and you’ll get a ton of smoke.

As a top tip, Michael suggests that properly dried stems should snap, not bend.