Emma Willis' festive porch channels 'gorgeous grotto' in the most magical way with foliage and shimmering lights

Emma Willis's festive doorscaping made her home look so magical, with the combination of greenery, shimmering lights and simplistic baubles creating a 'gorgeous grotto' feel we're ready to take inspiration from.

Now that December is finally here, it's time to put all of our Christmas decorating ideas into action. We've been taking notes and collating inspiration on decorating a living room on a budget, as well as how to make our homes look cosy for the festive season.

It can be easy to overlook home exterior when it comes to Christmas decor, though. But Emma's incredibly elegant and sophisticated festive porch has given us a huge dose of doorscaping inspiration.

Take Decoration Inspiration From Emma

In an Instagram post shared back in December 2022, Emma showed off her exquisite doorway design, created using thick green foliage hung in an arch, numerous miniature Christmas trees dotted around and lots of glowing warm lighting - along with plenty of crisp white oversized baubles and decorations.

The decked out entrance to her home was made even more magical by a dusting of fresh winter snow, while the house's red brickwork and inviting warm lights from indoors completed the cosy Christmas scene.

Emma declared that the glorious design made her feel like she was walking into a 'gorgeous grotto' - and that's exactly how we want to feel when we arrive home for the entirety of the festive season.

Tamara Kelly, Homes Editor at woman&home, especially adores Emma's spectacular doorway, applauding the perfectly blended combination of simplicity and timelessness.

She says, "Emma's doorscaping is a vision of understated elegance. The classic combination of foliage, warm white lights and white baubles is bold enough to create a show-stopping statement but simple enough to ensure it looks sophisticated and 'effortless'.

"There's of course nothing effortless about creating this kind of decorating scheme but it is most certainly worth the effort to create an entrance that will wow guests upon arrival."

In order to replicate a similar style of exterior decoration, Tamara recommends dotting some mini lit up Christmas trees around your doorway - while hanging a lit garland of greenery above a doorway can provide some instant magic.