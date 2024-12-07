Cleaning expert reveals her used tea bag trick for removing grease from pans – just in time for Christmas
If you're tired of scrubbing away at your pans and removing their non-stick coating, this cleaning hack is just what you need
Tis the season of cooking roast dinners, baking indulgent tray bakes and adding heaps of butter to everything And while the results bring us joy, cleaning up the greasy tins, trays and pans feels less far less festive.
Cleaning oven trays and dishes usually requires plenty of elbow grease and scrubbing to remove all traces of baked-on grime. So once we start cooking greasier seasonal meals more frequently, which also leads us to clean our ovens more often than usual, it can soon become a real chore.
So is the festive period now just a one-way ticket to stubborn grime and a sore hand? Well, not any more thanks to one cleaning expert sharing the magic of her used tea bag cleaning tip.
Used tea bag cleaning tip
There are some cleaning tasks that we certainly not rather do and dealing with numerous baking trays and dishes after cooking a hearty meal is one of them. So we are delighted to have found this genius kitchen cleaning hack just in time for hosting Christmas.
Sharing the advice on her Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean, says, "One of my all-time favourite TIPS! And perfect to share again for Christmas!"
"Don’t throw away your used tea bags – they can be a lifesaver in the kitchen! If you’ve got a dirty dish or pan, keep a tea bag aside and let it do the hard work for you," she advises.
The method is easy says Lynsey: "First fill your dirty dish with water and add the tea bag to soak whilst you enjoy your meal. Watch as it breaks down the grease, grime, and stuck on food with ease."
She demonstrates the trick with a square baking tin covered in fatty grease, after letting the tea bag do its thing the pan looks practically brand new.
So how does it work? Well, Lynsey explains, "Tea has been used for cleaning for centuries, thanks to the power of tannins! TRUST me, this simple trick really works."
The power of tea tannins can be incredibly useful in your home, you can even use old tea bags in your garden in multiple ways including improving soil health.
It wasn't just us that was impressed with the advice, Lynsey's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the tip too. One user says, "Excuse me now!! Wow, this has to be the best tip I have seen."
We may have to agree, cleaning tips that are also sustainable and reduce waste always become some of our favourites. And this one will save homeowners heaps of time this festive period!
In the same way, cleaning with vinegar breaks down limescale and other stubborn stains, the tea bags make quick work of dried grease on your cookware.
Having a few household cleaning tips on the back burner through the festive season can make home maintenance much easier and stress-free. We'd recommend also stocking up on your cleaning products before the Christmas shopping rush starts that way you won't run out of anything for the big day and beyond.
