Cleaning expert reveals the 4 common reasons your floors are still sticky after cleaning
Ever found that your floors are still sticky after mopping them? You might just be skipping a crucial step in your mopping routine
It can be confusing, realising your floors are still tacky and unclean even after you've mopped them with a cleaning solution. Luckily cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has shared all the reasons this can happen and how to avoid it.
When deep cleaning your home the last thing you want is to find out that the floors you just cleaned are still sticky. And whilst you might know all the expert cleaning hacks in the book, floors not drying properly is more common than you may think.
Actually, there are a few reasons why you might be finding your floors sticky after cleaning and the good news is that they are easily remedied.
The four reasons your floors are still sticky after cleaning
Knowing how to clean hardwood floors and other hard surfaces doesn't take much expert knowledge and most homeowners will do it every week. And whilst this is a regular cleaning task, your floors can seemingly become sticky after cleaning without much explanation for why.
Sharing the reel on her Instagram, Lynsey Crombie also known as the Queen of Clean explained all the common reasons floors can hold a sticky residue after being mopped. But before you increase how often you clean your home, try some of Lynsey's quick fixes and enjoy a clean tacky-free floor.
1. Excess cleaning product
When it comes to how to clean your house like a professional something to remember is that less is more. Using excess cleaning products doesn't necessarily clean your space more, it can have the opposite effect.
Lynsey says, "Using too much cleaning solution can leave a soapy residue on your floors, making them sticky. Always follow the recommended dilution ratios."
When floor cleaners specify how many millilitres of water to use to dilute the solution make sure to follow this as it will stop your floors from being coated in the excess solution which of course makes them sticky.
2. Not properly rinsing afterwards
Similar to when cleaning with vinegar, it's important to rinse the surface after using a strong cleaning solution. If you're finding your tiled flooring sticky as well as cloudy this could be the issue as the leftover solution is murkying the surface.
"Failing to rinse the floor properly after cleaning can leave behind detergent or cleaner residue. Make sure to rinse with clean water after using any cleaning solution," explains Lynsey.
3. Dirty mop or water
Replacing your mops shouldn't be left to your spring cleaning checklist. Dyson recently found that 32% of UK homeowners admit to using a mop head for over six months before replacing it.
This as well as not changing the water whilst you clean can leave your floor sticky due to the leftover dirt and grime.
Lynsey adds to this, she says, "Using a dirty mop or not changing the cleaning water frequently enough can spread dirt and grime around, causing stickiness. Always use a clean mop and change the water as needed."
Don't just change the water when you're moving rooms, make sure you're replacing it as soon as it gets even a little bit dirty.
4. Wrong type of cleaning solution
Just as there are things you shouldn't clean with baking soda, there are many cleaning solutions that won't work properly on your floors.
"Using a cleaner that is not suitable for your floor type can cause a sticky residue. Make sure to use the appropriate cleaner for your specific flooring material," says Lynsey.
A floor cleaner that's designed to clean your hardwood floor may not be suitable for the tiled floor in your bathroom. It's important to double-check if your floor cleaner is for specific materials as well as how to use it.
Shop floor cleaning products
Mop and Bucket
RRP: £49.99 | This mop and bucket combination will make life so much easier for you. It has a dual chamber bucket which means dirty and clean water is separated, as well as a pedal feature which will wring out the mop for you.
Hardwood floor cleaner
RRP: £7.20 | If you're lucky enough to have stunning wooden floors throughout your home, it's important to buy a cleaner that is specifically designed for it. This one from Method is designed for porous surfaces and is both non-toxic and biodegradable.
All purpose cleaner
RRP: £5.49 | This floor cleaner makes everything easy as it's suitable for all floors no matter their material. You can use it with your mop, just simply use 2 capfuls in 5 litres of water and make sure to rinse afterwards. You can also use it in a spray bottle for higher surfaces.
Staying on top of your floor's cleanliness can be a good daily habit to keep your home clean and tidy. Floors can quickly get messy, especially around this time of year when the weather gets wetter and muddy, so keeping on top of it can stop things from being too overwhelming.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
