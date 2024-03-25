Expert reveals the ideal time you should be using your dishwasher to cut energy costs

When it comes to cutting costs on bills and finding ways to be more eco-friendly you might not think the time you use your dishwasher will have much of an effect. Well, you're mistaken.

According to electricians, there is an ideal window of time when you should be using your dishwasher to save money, and time and get maximum efficiency from your machine.

Similar to how cleaning experts revealed the time of day you should never do your laundry, an electrician has shared the most efficient hours to set your dishwasher on and you might be surprised by the timings.

The best time to use your dishwasher

Whether you know all the common dishwasher mistakes to avoid or not, you might've never considered that there's a time in the day when it's best to wash your dishes.

According to Andrai Carcu, an electrician at London Electricians 247, this daily chore is best done between the hours of 10 pm and 8 am.

He says, "The cheapest time to run your dishwasher would typically be during off-peak electricity hours, which generally occur late in the evening and overnight. These off-peak hours usually span from around 10:00 PM to 8:00 AM."

There's no specific day that these times work best for, Andrai explains how these off-peak rates are consistent throughout the week even on weekends too. As long as you're running your dishwasher in the late evening or early morning hours, you will be saving money on electricity costs.

It's not just a way of saving money on your energy bills, several other factors are taken into consideration in regards to these off-peak hours.

"If you're concerned about reducing your environmental footprint, consider running the dishwasher when renewable energy sources are more prevalent on the grid, which often occurs during off-peak hours when demand is lower," explains Andrai.

Should you, however, be more concerned with convenience then this ideal time window might not be to your liking. If this is the case then Andrai recommends running the dishwasher at a time that best fits your schedule, for example, only turning it on after dinner so all your dishes are cleaned for the next day.

Perhaps you're sick of your dishwasher pressure not being good enough and leaving you with dirty dishes, even after you've tried out the cleaning tin foil dishwasher hack to no avail. Well, there's even a time of day that will give you better water pressure.

Andrai says, "Water pressure tends to be higher during the morning or midday hours when fewer people are using water, especially if you live in an area with high demand during the evenings."

So no matter what your preference is, now you know the exact time you can take maximum advantage of your dishwasher.