I tried the tin foil dishwasher hack and was surprised by the 'sparkling results'

Dishwashers are the saviours of many kitchens, taking on the bulk of the dreaded washing up and doing so quickly and quietly. However our dishwashers can also sometimes let us down, especially with keeping our silverware looking its best.

Pulling out the draw of your dishwasher to a tray full of dull cutlery is far from ideal, especially when you’ve got guests over for dinner. This viral cleaning hack for the kitchen, which has racked up thousands of views online, might be the affordable solution to your drab silverware problems.

The popular tin foil dishwasher hack shows users rolling a piece of aluminium foil into a ball and putting it in their utensil tray in the dishwasher then putting it on for a cycle, to produce sparkling silverware.

How to use tin foil in your dishwasher

If you're a sucker for a good expert cleaning hack and this is the best way to give the foil trick a go with minimal risk of any scratching. Of course, if you are going ahead then we would recommend you don't put anything too valuable or delicate in the dishwasher with the foil, as it's better to be safe than sorry.

The method is simple. "To use this hack, simply ball up a small piece of foil, roughly the size of a golf ball, and place it in your cutlery basket. Any larger and you risk it becoming dislodged and scratching other items, or worse, becoming trapped in your filter," explains Ava Wilson, Chief Editor at Unclutterer and seasoned cleaning expert.

"You should also make sure that there are no loose edges or small pieces of foil that could come away during the cycle as this could cause damage to your machine."

Once the foil is in the right place, run your dishwasher as you usually would and make sure you don't remove the foil ball until the cycle is finished and all dishes are cool to the touch. It might also be a good idea to know how to clean your dishwasher quickly and easily beforehand, this way your machine will be working at its optimal potential.

I tested the hack myself and found a noticeable difference with the higher-quality silverware, it looked significantly shinier than after previous washes so proved to offer sparkling results. (Image credit: Emily Smith )

Ava Wilson Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert and Chief Editor at Unclutterer Ava has worked in the cleaning industry for around 25 years, starting as an individual cleaner she now leads a team of around 20 expert cleaners. She specialises in trialling different cleaning techniques whilst she creates content dealing with all things cleaning and organisation.

Is it safe to put foil in the dishwasher?

With so many common dishwasher mistakes to avoid you might be wondering if it's even safe to put aluminium foil in your dishwasher in the first place never mind if it'll benefit your dishware and cutlery. Luckily there's nothing that can go too wrong when adding a ball of foil to your dishwasher cycle, unlike using foil in the air fryer there are fewer rules to follow to ensure no damage is done to the machine.

Whilst it's considered a low-risk hack there are some potential issues to look out for when doing it. Speaking to Omar Idrissi, an appliance expert and owner of ADK Kooling, he warns, "Generally I would not recommend putting foil in the dishwasher because it can crumple or tear, causing bits to stick in the dishwasher's components or even block the drain. This can potentially damage the dishwasher or lead to poor washing results."

However, for this hack, keeping the tin foil balled up and within the cutlery, compartment should ensure that it doesn't tear and it stays right where it's supposed to be.

Omar Idrissi Social Links Navigation Appliance expert With over 13 years in the appliance industry, Omar has specialised in the fitting of air-conditioning units and refrigeration systems as well as offering expert advice on other appliances. He founded his appliance company ADK Kooling in the summer of 2006.

Other dishwasher cleaning hacks

If you're still hesitant about trying this viral foil trick, don't panic as we asked the experts what other ways we can get more cleaning power out of our dishwashers and it turns out there are a few other hacks to try!

White vinegar: When it comes to cleaning with vinegar the world is your oyster, and dishwashers are no exception. Ava says, "Another way to get your dishes shining is to use white vinegar as a rinse aid. Not only does this help remove soap residue and give your silver or glassware an extra shine, but it’s eco-friendly, can dissolve limescale, and will help your machine smell clean and fresh."

Regular maintenance: Another way to make sure your dishwasher is running at optimal functionality is to keep on top of its maintenance. Ava recommends cleaning the filter after every use to remove food and limescale as well as ensuring the spray arms are free of any obstructions with each wash. She says, "This will help your machine run more effectively and prolong its life, as well as ensure every wash is hygienic."

Another way to make sure your dishwasher is running at optimal functionality is to keep on top of its maintenance. Ava recommends cleaning the filter after every use to remove food and limescale as well as ensuring the spray arms are free of any obstructions with each wash. She says, "This will help your machine run more effectively and prolong its life, as well as ensure every wash is hygienic." Invest in good quality detergent: You can't rely on your dishwasher for a spectacular clean when you're not arming it with the best tools. This is why Omar recommends getting the best detergent tablets for several reasons, he says, "To save water and energy while getting a deep clean, choose a high-quality detergent that is appropriate for the hardness of your water and select the appropriate wash cycle for the load."

Whilst there is a potential risk of the foil breaking free this is a quick and easy hack worth trying. After our trial, we would say it works best on genuine silver cutlery and to make double sure that your foil ball is big enough to stay in play and not start moving around your machine during its cycle.