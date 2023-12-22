According to Martha Stewart, this unexpected item should be your holiday table centrepiece
If there's one woman we know has a keen eye on what looks good on your holiday table, it's Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart recently revealed in an Instagram post that she put a small Christmas tree as her centrepiece for one of her holiday parties.
Martha Stewart is undoubtedly the Queen of decorating for Christmas. She's proved in the past that her home decor chops are not a force to be reckoned with, as she's displayed stunning examples of festive homeware and gifts like the perfectly wrapped bottle of wine. She often posts her creations and inspirations to her Instagram accounts - and recently, she posted a stunning table spread that she debuted at one of her recent Christmas parties.
We've not been able to stop thinking about how inspirational her holiday cookie table is, as she made a table full of delightfully delicious Christmas cookies that she laid out on a plate. At the top centre of the table, Martha placed an ever so small Christmas tree, which we'd dare to argue is a pretty unorthodox item to put on a kitchen table - and perhaps it will rise as a Christmas decorating trend for this year?
A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)
A photo posted by on
Martha debuted this Christmassy table at a party for her farm staff, according to the caption of her Instagram post.
"Cookie table @labastidebyandreacalstier in north Salem where I had my farm staff Christmas gathering Fun!!!!!" her caption read, which lay under the picture of decadent plates of holiday cookies and pastries.
While we, at first, found her Christmas tree centrepiece slightly curious, we've grown to love its rustic yet chic nature.
While you could opt to purchase a real Christmas tree if you wanted to replicate this rustic Christmas decor idea, you could also purchase a small fake tree. Although it wouldn't produce that same balsam smell, it will last you year after year, allowing you to share in this festive decor inspiration.
This chic tableware idea can also be quite versatile, as you could decorate the tree with ornaments and lights if you should desire. If not, a bare tree, like Martha's, will suit your dining table well, adding a rustic touch to your holiday decor.
We aren't the only ones who loved this decorating idea - people in Martha's comments agreed that the decor proved to be rather inspiring.
"Fabulous cookie table mizz Martha," one person commented.
"Girl, I need to be on that Farm staff!!😂😮😍," another hilariously commented.
Another agreed: "Martha please have me over for dinner."
