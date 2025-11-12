How often should you water a peace lily? Horticulture expert reveals the ideal routine

While peace lilies are generally considered easy-going houseplants, it's all too easy to mess up their watering routine. Which of course leads to browning leaves, stunted growth and drooping. To avoid this, we've asked experts precisely how often you should be watering your peace lily.

Knowing how to care for a peace lily is one of the easier houseplant undertakings and is usually incredibly rewarding thanks to its quick-growing leaves. However, like any plant, it's all too easy to get the watering routine wrong and be inconsistent, even when you know how often you should be watering your indoor plants.

With that in mind, we asked a horticulture expert for the specific regularity with which you should water your peace lily. Here's what they said...

How often should you water a peace lily?

From sudden yellowing leaves to wondering why your peace lily isn't flowering, there are a few telltale signs that your plant isn't happy. Many of these issues can stem from inadequate watering, whether excessive or insufficient water.

"There is no set frequency at which you should water a peace lily, and instead, you should water the plant whenever the top few inches of soil feel dry," states Richard Barker, horticultural expert and Commercial director at LBS Horticulture.

"You can check this by feeling the compost at the top of the pot, and if flakes of soil stick to your finger, then the plant does not need to be watered just yet," he adds. "It may require more water when it is actively growing, usually between April and October, and less water in winter when growth slows."

Caring for houseplants in winter can be surprisingly different from during summer, especially if you're taking care of them during a heatwave. You'll need two separate care routines for the opposite seasons.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Richard Barker Social Links Navigation Horticulture expert and Commercial Director With 4 years in the industry, Richard is an expert in horticulture and the commercial director at LBS Horticulture. He is keen to share his knowledge with both experienced and beginner gardeners, and prides himself in keeping up to date in the latest horticultural trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Houseplant watering essentials

Watering essentials Elho Watering Can and Sprayer View at Amazon RRP: £23.49 | The long, thin spout on this watering can makes it easy to get a good pour into any of my plant pots, and the spray bottle is a priceless addition for houseplant watering. Moisture meter SA Products Soil Moisture Meter View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 | Looking for a helping hand with your peace lily's watering needs? This soil moisture meter will aid you in knowing when exactly your plant needs water and when it's had too much. Plant food Baby Bio Concentrated houseplant food View at Amazon RRP: £4.95 | We all have our favourite plant foods (you can even mix sugar and water together at home), but if yours is looking a little worse for wear, this is a miracle worker.

How do you know when a peace lily needs water?

Both underwatering and overwatering are among the most common houseplant mistakes, which is why it's important to recognise the signs of dehydration.

"You can tell when a peace lily needs watering as the top few inches of soil will feel dry. However, if you notice that the leaves of the plant are starting to droop, this is a sign that it needs to be watered as soon as possible, and it should perk back up afterwards," explains Richard.

Should you water a peace lily from the top or bottom?

When it comes to caring for indoor plants, there are certain ways to do things, like watering, that can help your plant thrive even more. The way you water your plant is one of those.

"Peace lilies should generally be watered from the top, and keep watering until water runs out of the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot to ensure that the plant's root ball is thoroughly hydrated," starts Richard.

"Any water that is leftover in the saucer that the pot stands on after a few minutes should be poured away so that the plant is not standing in water. Bottom watering a peace lily is generally only required if you think that water is not reaching all of the roots. To bottom water a peace lily, stand it in an inch or two of water for no longer than thirty minutes, then remove and allow excess water to drain away," he continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How long can a peace lily go without water?

Worried about keeping your houseplants alive while you're on holiday, you'd be surprised by just how hardy certain plants can be – especially peace lilies.

"A peace lily can normally go without water for ten to twelve days, but any longer than this and the leaves of the plant may begin to droop," points out Richard.

Looking for low-maintenance plants? We'd recommend choosing the easiest plants to keep alive and avoiding species like bonsai, so that even if you do forget to water them, they'll be more resilient and survive.