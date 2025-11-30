How to clean a coffee grinder – 3 expert steps for a quick, efficient clean

Have you started to notice your freshly brewed coffee isn't quite tasting as heavenly as it used to? It may be time to clean your coffee grinder, and here's some expert guidance to walk you through the process.

While many of the best coffee machines come equipped with a built-in grinder, others do not, and therefore having a separate one is rather common. However, it's all too easy to forget your grinder when cleaning your coffee machine and although it may get less use, that can have a similarly negative effect on your morning brews.

With that in mind, we've consulted with both cleaning and appliance experts for their recommended method for achieving a quick yet thorough clean. After all, you don't want to be without your coffee grinder for longer than necessary.

How to clean a coffee grinder in 3 easy steps

Now this isn't a job to add to your daily cleaning habits list, but it is one you should be doing regularly, especially if you're hooked on coffee.

"A clean grinder genuinely makes your coffee taste better. Oils from beans build up surprisingly quickly, so giving your grinder a little TLC every so often will keep everything running smoothly," explains Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol.

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert at Smol Having worked for the cleaning brand Smol since its creation, Catherine has tested every product before its release. She is also involved with the production team's process and provides feedback for the development of the company's products.

1. Prepare the machine

Whether you're cleaning your oven or microwave, if it's an appliance and plugged into electricity, the first step should always be turning it off and unplugging it.

"After turning it off, empty out any leftover beans, and give the grinder a quick pulse if needed, so nothing is hiding in there," starts Catherine.

"Take off all the removable parts; the lid, hopper, and grounds container usually come off easily. Some grinders also let you lift out the burrs," she adds.

2. Brush the interior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coffee grinders are one of the coffee station accessories you really don't want to get wet, so it's essential that when tackling the interior of the machine, you only use dry, gentle tools.

"Brush, brush, brush! Use a small brush (a clean pastry brush or soft paintbrush works nicely) to loosen any trapped grounds. Coffee dust loves to hide in awkward corners," points out Catherine.

"Use grinder-cleaning pellets if you have them. These help remove built-up oils from the burrs. Just pop the recommended amount in, run the grinder, and discard the powder that comes out," she continues.

Gentle brushes Yuehuabao 15 Pieces Coffee Cleaning Brush Set View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 | This kit makes cleaning your coffee grinder and machine so much easier. With its bristle brushes, you can get into those tight spots and remove all the build-up and ground coffee.

3. Clean the exterior parts

Depending on the placement of your coffee machine, your bean grinder may be out on your countertop, susceptible to dust and grease from the kitchen. That's why it's also important to clean the outside of the appliance.

"Use a few sprays of gentle multi-purpose spray on a clean, damp cloth to give the outer shell, hopper and lid a proper wipe-down. It’ll cut through any lingering coffee oils without being too harsh," explains Catherine.

"Then, wash the washable parts. Anything plastic or removable can be placed in warm, soapy water using washing-up liquid. Rinse and dry completely, though, because moisture is the enemy of good coffee!"

Once everything is completely dry, you can reassemble and do a quick “purge” grind by running through a spoonful of fresh beans and discarding them. This will help remove any lingering cleaning agents or cleaning pellets.

Everyday essential Aidea Microfibre Cloth, pack of 8 View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 | This is a hero product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to stain removal. This eight-pack will make any clean-up job that much easier, and having more than one on hand will have you prepared for even the biggest messes.

FAQs

Are you supposed to clean your coffee grinder?

In short, yes. Don't make the common kitchen cleaning mistake of forgetting to clean your coffee grinder altogether. It might seem like a pretty harmless thing to leave, but there are more than a few disadvantages.

"You should absolutely be cleaning your coffee grinder, and regularly! Coffee beans are naturally oily, and those oils cling to burrs and build up over time. That can make your coffee taste a bit stale or muddier than it should," says Catherine.

"A quick clean every couple of weeks (and a deeper one once a month) keeps the flavour fresh and helps your grinder last longer. Think of it like giving your kettle a descale or wiping down the microwave: small jobs that make a big difference," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can I put water in my coffee grinder to clean it?

“Only on removable plastic parts. Never use water on the motor or burrs of the grinder, as it will cause them to rust. These parts should only be cleaned using dry tools like cloths, toothbrushes or cotton buds," explains Isabella.

Similarly, it's not recommended to use vinegar when cleaning your coffee machine, as this can damage the inside over time due to the acidity. The water has a similar effect on the grinder.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the signs of a dirty coffee grinder?

If you're not sure whether you're coffee grinder needs cleaning, we'd recommend you clean it anyway; however, there are some signs to look out for.

“If your coffee tastes unusually bitter or dull, this is a sign you need to clean your coffee grinder. Similarly, if your beans are grinding inconsistently or the grounds are clumping together, you should clean your grinder," says Isabella.

Try one of these stylish ways to hide a coffee machine and grinder in your kitchen to not only keep your counters clear but to protect the appliances from dust and grease build-up.