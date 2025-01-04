This 8-question wellness test can help prioritise your goals for 2025

Do you know which activity has been found to increase your anxiety levels, or which lifestyle factor carries the biggest breast cancer risk? Have a go at our wellness test to help improve your knowledge and alter your lifestyle habits this year.

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, we often think we must 'go big' to see a difference. Yet little alterations, like eating more fruit and vegetables and a quick early morning walk, can be more sustainable and improve long-term health.

Paying attention to your wellness IQ is a great way to keep your body and mind in peak condition across the seasons and set achievable goals for the upcoming year.

Wellness test

1. Can vitamin C supplements help prevent colds?

A: No, that’s a myth

No, that’s a myth B: No, but they can lessen the severity if taken at first symptoms

No, but they can lessen the severity if taken at first symptoms C: Yes, if the correct dose is taken

Yes, if the correct dose is taken D: No, but they can reduce the severity of colds when taken year-round

Answer: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant, and more of it is required when you’re suffering from a cold to help combat the oxidative damage caused by infection, says dietitian Dr Sarah Schenker. "Taking 200mg at the first sign of a cold has been found to reduce the severity of the infection." (B)

Always consult your doctor or a registered dietitian if you're looking to make major changes to your diet.

2. Walking how many steps a day has been found to reduce risk of death by 41%

A: 10,000

10,000 B: 20,000

20,000 C: Less than 5,000

Less than 5,000 D: Between 5,000-10,000

Answer: A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that, for women aged 62 and over, taking 4,400 steps daily was associated with a 41% lower risk of dying prematurely than those who walked 2,700 steps or fewer.

The more steps walked the more the risk is reduced, levelling off at 7,500. "While 10,000 steps is ideal, this shows it’s always better to do something rather than nothing," says women’s health and fitness coach Baz Moffat. (C)

While outdoor walks are the best for mental and physical health, offering a breath of fresh air along with movement, you can try indoor walking workouts to do more steps at home.

3. You wake at night and can't get back to sleep, what should you do?

A: Read a book

Read a book B: Watch TV

Watch TV C: Drink chamomile tea

Drink chamomile tea D: Lie in bed resting

Answer: "We’re often told to get up or read a book," says Dr Guy Meadows, clinical director of the Sleep School. "However, your internal body clock may log this and make it a habit, causing you to wake the next night thinking it’s time to read."

Instead, stay in bed and practise mindfulness to improve your sleep hygiene. "Focus on your breath – in and out," says Dr Meadows. "The goal isn’t to get back to sleep, but to let go of any anxious thoughts." (D)

Eating more foods high in vitamin C throughout the year, such as tomatoes, oranges, and red peppers, may also be a good idea to ward off colds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Which contains the most amount of saturated fat?

A: 100g pork

100g pork B: 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp olive oil C: 100g trout

100g trout D: 100g steak

Answer: "Trout contains 1.5 times the amount of saturated fat found in steak," says Dr Schenker. "Olive oil is also high, with 1 tbsp containing about the same as a pork chop. The debate continues as to whether saturated fat is as bad for us as once thought – dietitians tend to agree that the health benefits of trout (with its high omega-3 content) and olive oil (with its heart-healthy mono-unsaturated fats) outweigh any risk from the saturated fat content." (C)

5. Which of these did a study find could increase anxiety in sufferers?

A: High-intensity exercise

High-intensity exercise B: Relaxation exercises

Relaxation exercises C: Green tea

Green tea D: Using heart-rate monitors

Answer: A Penn State University study found that practising relaxation techniques can actually trigger anxiety in sufferers. "When people try too hard to relax, the opposite can occur," says Dr Joanna Silver, lead psychological therapist at Orri.

"It can be more helpful to allow the mind to wander and accept anxious thoughts instead. With practice, people can learn to accept feeling anxious without engaging with it." (B)

6. Which of these lifestyle habits carries the biggest breast cancer risk?

A: Smoking

Smoking B: Being overweight

Being overweight C: Drinking alcohol

Drinking alcohol D: Hormone replacement therapy

Answer: All are linked to an increased risk, reports Breast Cancer UK, but weight gain resulting in increased body fat is thought to be the biggest threat. "Being overweight and adult weight gain are widely recognised risk factors for breast cancer in post-menopausal women, mainly due to increased levels of circulating oestrogens," says Thalie Martini, CEO of Breast Cancer UK.

"The more weight you gain over your adult life, the higher your risk of breast cancer after menopause." A BMI of more than 30 is considered obese. (B)

BMI takes your weight - including muscle mass, which weighs more than fat - into account. Speak to your doctor if you have concerns about your weight.

7. What's the single worst thing for your posture?

A: Slouching

Slouching B: Being inactive

Being inactive C: Lifting heavy objects

Lifting heavy objects D: Constantly checking smartphones

Answer: "While slouching and looking down at phones and screens isn’t great, if we’re active, fit and healthy, we’re far more likely to withstand slouching without it causing a major problem," says Tim Allardyce, clinical director at Surrey Physio. "It’s when we’re out of shape and spending the day stationery that things really start to seize up." (B)

Try some simple mobility exercises to stretch out if you find yourself sitting down for most of the day, with many routines available on your pick on the best stretching apps.

8. What's the best diet for good mental health?

A: One rich in omega-3 fats

One rich in omega-3 fats B: A diet low in sugar and refined carbohydrates

A diet low in sugar and refined carbohydrates C: The Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet D: Eating everything in moderation

Answer: "Trying too hard to get our diet 'right' can actually be counterproductive," explains Dr Silver. "People run the risk of becoming obsessed with what they eat and don’t eat, and that in turn can lead to its own mental health problems."

Instead, she suggests trying "to listen to your body and let it have a little of what it wants. Cutting out certain food groups and eating a restrictive diet makes someone more likely to binge on forbidden foods." (D)