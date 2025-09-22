All the things you should know before hiring a personal trainer to get fit

If you are considering the things to know before hiring a personal trainer, then congratulations are in order. Hiring a PT can be one of the best investments in your health, by supercharging your fitness journey - but it’s not a decision to rush into.

Indeed, while a trainer can provide expertise, motivation and structure, there are several key factors worth considering before you commit. This includes everything from thinking about your own goals to looking into their experience and working out the logistics.

Establishing that you have the right fit is essential, particularly because an individual training session is both a financial and time commitment. We've collated all the things you need to think about before choosing a PT - so you’ll set yourself up for a productive, enjoyable partnership that delivers real results...

32 things you should know before hiring a personal trainer

Clear your mind

"Before you dive into training, it’s time to hit the reset button," says Sadie Jones, a personal trainer and founder of She Beasts CIC. "I always say: 'Forget everything you’ve been told or tried before.' It's best to start fresh, with a clear mindset."

Beware false promises

"Look at a prospective PT's social media - are they just luring people in with promises of 'you can look like me'?" points out personal trainer Monty Simmons. "They may be great at training themselves, but they may never have been in your position, and you might just end up with a hard and fast programme that isn’t right for you."

Check their qualifications

"Check their experience - a great personal trainer should be properly qualified and accredited," insists Andy Carr, personal trainer and head of fitness for Snap Fitness. "That’s your reassurance that they understand safe and effective training."

Consider your rapport

"You’ll be spending a lot of time together, and for the relationship to work long term, you need to feel comfortable, motivated and understood," explains personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "A great PT isn’t just about reps and sets; it’s about building trust and connection so you feel supported enough to push yourself on the days when your energy or confidence is low."

Have clear goals

"Understand what you want to get out of the experience and what your goals are," suggests Alex Kirkup-Lee, personal trainer and content writer at Gymshark. "Each personal trainer is different in their approach, and their suitability will largely depend on your goals and how you would like to be trained."

Beware of red flags

“Keep an eye out for red flags," warns Alex Kirkup-Lee, personal trainer and content writer at Gymshark. "Some of these include your personal trainer adopting a one-size-fits-all attitude, pushing you to purchase unnecessary products - especially if they’re affiliated with them - and giving unsolicited nutrition advice."

Consider the practicalities

"Look at practical details like cost, availability and location," advises James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym. "The best trainer for you is the one who fits into your life and helps you stay consistent."

Check training style

"Make sure to ask about their approach," suggests James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym. "Some trainers are very high-energy and push hard, while others are more supportive and steady. Make sure their style matches how you like to be encouraged as not everyone enjoys being trained in the same way."

Ask about experience

"Not all personal trainers are created equal, and experience counts," says Daniel Herman, personal trainer and founder of Bio Synergy. "Ask questions like: What kind of clients do you usually work with? Have you helped people with goals similar to yours? Read testimonials and ask for success stories."

Consider gender preference

"It’s worth considering whether you’d feel more comfortable with a trainer who shares some of your experiences," says Nikki Gray, regional PT manager at YOUR Personal Training. "For example, many women prefer working with a female PT who understands the unique challenges around women’s health and can offer more personal, relevant guidance."

Know your boundaries

"Understand the service you’re purchasing - what’s included, what’s not and most importantly, be aware of the terms and conditions of that service," explains Mapule Tagumigwa, personal trainer at HOOKE Fitness. "For example, cancellation, sickness, potential risks and expiry dates of sessions. Maintaining boundaries is very important as respect goes both ways between client and business owner."

Understand your aims

It's not just about setting goals, but about having aims for the near future and also looking ahead. "When you decide to start your fitness journey with the help of a PT, think short-term and long-term," suggests Mapule Tagumigwa, personal trainer at HOOKE Fitness.

Swerve wild promises

"A great personal trainer doesn’t chase quick fixes," insists Nikki Gray, regional PT manager at YOUR Personal Training. "Instead, they’ll help you set realistic goals and build sustainable habits that evolve with you, so your progress lasts well beyond the first few weeks - that’s the real value of expert support.”

Test them out

"Most trainers offer a free consultation - use it to figure out if you click," recommends Daniel Herman, personal trainer and founder of Bio Synergy. "Ask questions like: How will we track progress? What will my sessions actually look like? And just as important - see if they ask you good questions too, because a great trainer wants to understand you."

Look them up

"A good trainer should be properly certified and able to explain how their training can help you," insists James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym. "Don’t be afraid to ask where they studied and what level they’re qualified to. All UK PTs should hold a Level 3 Personal Training Certificate as a minimum."

Know the basics

"When you’re hiring a PT, there’s the factual stuff to find out," says personal trainer Monty Simmons. "For example, how much do they cost? Where are they based? Do they work in individual sessions? Do they do discounts for blocks of sessions?"

Check their specialism

"Not all PTs are trained in the same areas," points out Hollie Grant, personal trainer and founder of Pilates PT. "If you’re pregnant, postnatal, recovering from injury or have a specific condition, it’s important to find someone with the right qualifications and experience. A PT who specialises in your area will understand the nuances of what’s safe, effective and evidence-based for your body."

Don't take risks

"Make sure they take health and safety seriously," says Hollie Grant, personal trainer and founder of Pilates PT. "A professional PT should always ask you to complete a PAR-Q (Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire) and take the time to learn about your health history, current lifestyle, and goals before you begin. This isn’t box-ticking - it’s the foundation of safe, tailored training."

Consider their personality

"Find someone you actually like being around," suggests Hollie Grant, personal trainer and founder of Pilates PT. "Do you feel comfortable with them? Do you feel listened to and supported? The best PT for you is one you trust and enjoy spending that hour with - not someone who makes you feel judged."

Check their assumptions

"Look at how they set goals," advises Hollie Grant, personal trainer and founder of Pilates PT. "A good PT won’t assume your main goal is weight loss. They’ll ask what you want to achieve - whether that’s building strength, improving mobility, managing stress or recovering postnatally."

Consider location flexibility

"When you’re choosing a personal trainer, make sure their location works realistically with your lifestyle," says personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "Do they have an online offering so you can train remotely?"

Know their reputation

"Check their reputation," encourages Hollie Grant, personal trainer and founder of Pilates PT. "Don’t underestimate the power of testimonials - genuine client stories will give you a real sense of how that personal trainer works and what kind of results people have experienced."

Look beyond qualifications

"Qualifications count, but they’re just the starting point," notes Caitlin Coates, personal trainer and qualified nutritional advisor at PureGym Sunderland. "It’s worth asking the following questions: Have they worked with people who share your goals? Do they continue to learn, adapt and stay sharp?"

Think about communication

"Some people thrive with a trainer who’s more like a drill sergeant, while others need encouragement, accountability and a calmer approach," says Caitlin Coates, personal trainer and qualified nutritional advisor at PureGym Sunderland. "Neither method of coaching is right nor wrong, as we all have our own preferred communication methods; it’s just important that you find the right communication style for you."

Grow your motivation

"Hiring a PT isn’t a way to outsource the effort you put in," points out Caitlin Coates, personal trainer and qualified nutritional advisor at PureGym Sunderland. "To get the most from your sessions, you need to show up on time, ready to train, nail the stuff outside sessions - like nutrition, sleep and stress - and communicate openly."

Consider their professionalism

"Your trainer should have good timekeeping, prepare thoroughly for your sessions and pay attention to detail when it comes to your form," says Phil Carpenter, personal trainer and assistant manager at PureGym Portsmouth. "You want to be working with someone who prioritises you and is focused on your progress, not distracted by their phone or late."

Balance the cost

"Personal training sessions do come with a cost, and it can be tempting to go with the cheapest option," points out Phil Carpenter, personal trainer and assistant manager at PureGym Portsmouth. "However, to some degree, you are getting what you pay for in terms of a trainer’s knowledge and skill set."

Have a plan

"You should ask questions about your training plan," says Adam Clark, a fitness expert from Rugbystuff.com. "Your PT should be able to say how many days a week you will need to be working out, and they may give you a plan of what to do on days when you are not working with them."

Track your progress

"A good personal trainer will be able to accurately track your progress so that you are able to see how far you have come since starting," says Adam Clark, a fitness expert from Rugbystuff.com. "If you are not seeing the progress that you were expecting, you should feel like you can be honest with your PT and check if your expectations are realistic or if you need to change your training plan."

Try several out

“Most personal trainers will offer a taster session," points out Andy Carr, master trainer and head of fitness at Snap Fitness. "Use this to ask questions, get a feel for their style and make sure you walk away feeling encouraged and understood.”

Practice healthy patience

"Value long-term results over quick fixes," says Andy Carr, master trainer and head of fitness at Snap Fitness. "Beware of anyone promising rapid transformations. A responsible trainer will set realistic timelines focusing on steady progress and building habits that last."

Declare your limitations

"As long as your PT is aware of any injuries that you have, they should be recommending exercises that will avoid triggering this or damaging it further," says Adam Clark, a fitness expert from Rugbystuff.com. "They should also be able to suggest exercises that can alleviate and help with your pains, such as stretches that can ease back pain."