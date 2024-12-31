Joining the gym this New Year? Jessica Alba's flattering workout gear is a must-have for your wardrobe
Jessica Alba knows how to blend practicality and comfort with style
Whether you're a regular gym-goer or just starting out on your fitness journey, you'll want to add Jessica Alba's flattering workout gear to your wardrobe.
When it comes to gym wear, of course comfort and practicality are priorities - but whose to say style can't factor into it as well? Jessica Alba is a regular gym-goer and we've learned tonnes of useful gym tips from her, like how to use her lace-up weighted vest and lifting gloves that are must-have accessories for any fitness buff - but it's her workout style that we also adore.
Her recent monochrome blend of sleek high-waisted leggings, a cropped workout top and a white cover-up shrug makes for the ultimate gym look, with her ankle socks and gleaming white trainers adding a stylish flair to the practical gym wear - If you look closely, you can also see the handy knee strap she's using to make sure she's safe while working out.
Get Jessica Alba's Workout Style
With a thick and supportive waistband offering a figure-hugging and contour shaping fit, these Peloton leggings are sleek and seamless - plus, they feature panelled compression for extra shaping and support.
A flattering crisscross strap adds a fun detail to the simple look of this sports bra, with the design also keeping air flowing as you workout. Super stretchy and supportive, it's made with moisture-wicking protection for extra comfort.
Perfect to throw on if you're after more warmth or coverage while in the gym, these shrugs boast finger holes for easy wearing, offer UV protection and are made with spandex for breathability and comfort.
We've seen Jessica wear these workout trainers in a number of her gym snaps over on Instagram - they're ultralight with a thick cushioning sole giving tonnes of comfort as you exercise.
This strap may be thin, but as it's made from a durable blend of rubber, cotton, spandex and nylon, it offers just the right amount of support and stability for the knee when you're working out.
You'll catch us recreating Jessica's look on morning runs, in pilates classes, and just on our daily walks too, with the comfortable outfit perfectly blending practicality with style - plus, it plays into the monochrome outfit trend we're everywhere right now which is just an added bonus on top of the comfort it offers.
With a pair of the best black gym leggings creating the bulk of her outfit and a matching gym bra creating a sleek, matching look, it could be easy to miss the thin knee strap Jessica slipped on. But while it's easily glossed over from a style perspective, for a gym buff like Jessica, it's an essential piece of safety gear.
The simple band, which sits just below the knee, works to reduce strain on the hard-working tendon connecting the kneecap to the tibia and offers a hint of support to ease any pain that may pop up during physical activity. Especially if you're a gym newbie, it's a great accessory to use while your body moves in a way it's not used to and can make knee-heavy exercises like squats and running a little easier.
Another great accessory she added to her outfit is her white shrug. With its tight-to-the-body fit, it adds an extra layer of warmth and coverage that's easy to slip off as you get your sweat on and your confidence in the gym grows - plus it looks oh-so stylish and ties in with her white ankle socks and trainers too.
Keeping her hair out of her face in a slicked back bun, Jessica finished off her outfit with a black baseball cap which is a style she clearly has an affinity for as she wears a lot to finish off her everyday, casual outfits. In the gym, it's a good accessory that keep flyaways from sticking to sweaty foreheads and, if you've got shorter layers that don't tend to stay in ponytails or buns, it'll be a life-saver.
