Norovirus cases have reached 'highest level ever' in England - Dr Amir Khan reveals how to avoid the bug

Norovirus has been on the rise since late last year but data from NHS England shows that hospital cases have reached the "highest level ever" this week, with a record number of people admitted.

While we know how to shorten a cold and protect ourselves from winter viruses in theory, the rise in norovirus cases has many people worried about catching this bug in particular. Also known as the 'winter vomiting bug', norovirus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, bloating and stomach pain, nausea, and headaches.

The most recent data from NHS England shows 1,160 patients a day were in hospital with the bug on average last week - double last year's level. The surge in admissions is a 22% rise on the week before, meaning the NHS is now dealing with the highest number of cases since records began in 2012.

So what can you do to avoid the virus - which NHS England medical director Prof Sir Stephen Powis has referred to as a "horrible bug" - this month? Dr Amir Khan shared some advice with ITV's Lorraine viewers when cases first rose last year...

How to avoid norovirus

Dr Amir Khan told Lorraine Kelly what everyone could do to prevent catching the bug. He said: "It's caused by contaminated surfaces or getting too close to people who are infected", so he suggested: "wash your hands regularly, so simple!".

Dr Khan also advised viewers to use soap and hot water to clean their hands - rather than hand sanitiser - to remove droplets on the hands that could enter the body through the mouth and nose. He also recommended disinfecting surfaces and areas often touched by others, such as door handles and bathroom locks.

If you know someone with norovirus, encourage them to isolate until they've not had any symptoms for two days, as Dr Khan warns that norovirus isn't like some other bugs, where once you've had it, your chances of getting it again are much lower. "People often ask me 'if I've had norovirus once, can I get it again?' Yes, norovirus is a group of viruses, if you've had one version of it you can get another one - so keep washing your hands," he said.

That may also mean trying to keep your distance from anyone you live with who has the bug. It spreads very easily, so even a few droplets can lead to an infection.

How long is norovirus contagious?

Dr Khan said that people with norovirus are contagious "two days before and two days after your symptoms", which is why it's important to stay away from others and keep off work for two days after you stop showing symptoms.

These symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea, says Dr Donald Grant, a fellow GP and the senior clinical advisor at The Independent Pharmacy. "Common side effects also include abdominal cramps due to a change in intestinal activity, urgent bowel movements, and bloating. It can also drastically increase dehydration, meaning consuming (safe) water is a necessity in order to reduce the effects and improve health," he says.

"Much like diarrhoea, throwing up can leave us dehydrated and with an electrolyte imbalance, meaning rehydration is key to feeling better quickly," he says. This may include drinking electrolyte-enriched water, eating hydrating foods where possible, and other ways to stay hydrated that don't just involve water.

"While healthy people should recover in time, the illness can prove risky for those with poor immune systems. Therefore, I recommend seeking urgent medical attention should symptoms worsen," he adds.

Why is norovirus so bad this year?

According to a report by the UK Health Security Agency, there seem to be more cases of norovirus this year compared to previous years for several reasons. Firstly, given that many people aren't regularly vaccinated against Covid-19 post-pandemic, there have been changes in population immunity. There are also now more means to test for norovirus and there have been changes in reporting cases for national surveillance.

However, the agency warns that there has also been a "true rise" in norovirus because one type of norovirus (GII.17) is now more prominent.

Dr Amir Khan previously shared why all winter flu viruses seem to be more common this year. He said it was down to "low numbers in terms of uptake of the flu vaccine" and also that the "main strain of flu going around this year is one that hasn't been around for a number of years, HN1, and that means population immunity is low."