M&S shoppers can't get enough of these 'cool comfort' pyjamas ideal for night sweats and hot flushes
Milder weather and menopause symptoms disrupting your sleep? These cooling M&S PJs might be worth a buy
Grace Walsh
Finding comfortable night wear for when summer temperatures start to soar, or for when you’re fending off menopause symptoms like hot flushes and night sweats, can be a challenge. But this 'cool comfort' pair from M&S are practical and stylish.
Tracking down the best pyjamas out there can be hard. They simply have to be both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing - and help you drift off into a good night's sleep as well as welcome you into a new day feeling refreshed and ready to go.
But as we head into the warmer half of the year, being prone to hot flushes can mean the search for the best pyjamas for night sweats begins.
Turns out, you won't have to look very far - just down your local high-street, actually. That's because shoppers are raving about M&S's new 'cool comfort' ribbed pyjama sets that are crafted from a super soft and comfortable cotton blend deisgned specifically to keep you cool as you sleep.
Shop M&S Cool Comfort Pyjamas
Whether you're simply a hot sleeper who's sensitive to temperature, are prone to night sweats, or you struggle to sleep because of menopause symptoms like hot flushes, these loose and breezy PJs are a game-changer.
Available in two sweet prints, one dark navy pair with sweet pink heart details and the other in a lighter blue with an adorable cartoon lip print, the pyjamas prioritise comfort with their relaxed, straight-leg trousers and stretchy long-sleeved top that has a flattering, exaggerated scoop neckline and frilly, lettuce trims.
And not only do they look good, they feel good too. Made from extra luxurious Supima cotton, which is known for its softness and long-lasting strength that keeps it feeling fresh wash after wash, these pyjamas also feature modal fibres which gives the set extra moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and help manage night sweats.
Explaining why these fabrics are so good for keeping you cool as you sleep the night away, woman&home's Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh says, "Cotton is a good choice for pyjamas in hot weather or if you're experiencing menopause symptoms like hot flushes and night sweats."
She added, "The fibres are breathable and allow air to circulate around the body, and the material is lightweight and absorbs moisture, which means you don't get that horrible feeling of cold sweat sitting against your skin."
Shoppers are raving about the comfort they've found in these pyjamas, though many point out that the relaxed fit gives them a generous size so you might want to size down when buying.
One reviewer wrote of them, "At last, pyjamas with a low neck and long sleeve! They're comfortable to wear as the trousers are wide, but I like baggy rather than close fit."
Another shared, "Gorgeous comfortable PJs - stylish too."
But while the pyjamas can go a long way in improving your slumber, Grace adds that there are a number of other helpful tricks you can incorporate into your nighttime routine to better deal with hot flushes and sweaty sleep.
She explains, "Along with prioritising materials like cotton for your night wear, many experts say it's a good idea to avoid common triggers for hot flushes like alcohol, spicy foods, and caffeine, and to stay hydrated.
"If you're struggling in the warm weather and going through perimenopause, speak to your doctor - they'll be able to offer the best options, which may include HRT or alternatives to HRT suitable for you and your lifestyle."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Grace WalshHealth Channel Editor
