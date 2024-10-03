Dumbbell sale: 30% off weights in early October Amazon Prime Day deals

Strength training is a great way to boost your fitness at home - and the dumbbell sale at Amazon this week can help kit you out with everything you'll need to do it

A selection of weights and yoga mats available in the dumbbell sale on Amazon Prime Day in October
(Image credit: Amazon)
Grace Walsh
By
published
in Features

A dumbbell sale on Amazon might just be your best friend if you're looking to kit out or revamp a home gym this autumn. From handheld weights to adjustable dumbbells, the deals live now for Amazon's Big Deal Day are worth looking at.

A pair of the best dumbbells can go a long way in a home workout, adding resistance to both lower and upper body moves like squats, lunges, and presses. There are many types to choose from and strength training has many benefits - from improved strength to helping reduce the risk of conditions like osteoporosis.

Also in the early deals for Amazon's Big Deal Day on October 8 and 9 are savings on other strength training essentials - including some of the best kettlebells and resistance bands. So, regardless of how you like to work out, there's sure to be something for you.

Dumbbell sale

EnterSports Adjustable Dumbbells
EnterSports Adjustable Dumbbells: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £174 Now £128 at Amazon

Adjustable dumbbells are one of the best pieces to have in your home gym. They don't take up any more space than single dumbbells - but you can swap your weights in and out up to 18kg on each dumbbell.

Body Sculpture Smart Dumbbell Tower
Body Sculpture Smart Dumbbell Tower: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £65 Now £46.99 at Amazon

A small dumbbell tree like this one, now almost £20 off in the Amazon sale, can help save you space in your home gym by stacking the weights upwards rather than sideways. The Body Sculpture rack goes from 1.5kg to 5kg, making it perfect for beginners.

Extreme Fitness HEX dumbbells
Extreme Fitness HEX dumbbells: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £69.99 Now £59.99 at Amazon

Hex dumbbells are traditional single weights with a handy storage feature - their unique shape stops them from rolling away from you so you can store them in your home gym as you like. These from Amazon, available in a variety of weights, are now £10 off!

Kettlebell sale

Yaheetech Kettlebell 10kg
Yaheetech Kettlebell 10kg: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £29.99 Now £24.99 at Amazon

Yaheetech's 10kg kettlebells are the perfect mid-range weight for compound exercises like squats and deadlifts. Having used this weight myself and recommended this kettlebell as a top pick, I can vouch for its smooth hard plastic casing and stable base. Also available in other weights from 6kg to 20kg.

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell
Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £24.49 Now £19.86 at Amazon

Cast iron is a classic kettlebell material for a reason - it's strong and very durable. You can be sure this won't crack or dent no matter how much you throw it around when you're strength training at home. The Amazon Basic's range is now on sale at almost 20% off.

BodyRip Premium Neoprene Kettlebell
BodyRip Premium Neoprene Kettlebell: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £59.95 Now £44.95 at Amazon

Neoprene is another good material for a kettlebell. While uncovered cast iron is strong and durable, neoprene helps to protect your floors should you drop it. Now 25% off at Amazon in the early Big Deal Day sale.

Resistance band sale

FitBeast Pull Up Bands Set
FitBeast Pull Up Bands Set: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £41.99 Now £24.99 at Amazon

There's no better time to buy resistance bands! These handy bands, which can act exactly like dumbbells or kettlebells for a variety of movements, are now 40% off. Along with five bands, you get adjustable handles and storage options in this set.

Fokky Resistance Bands
Fokky Resistance Bands: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £10.99 Now £6.99 at Amazon

Simple yet effective, this set of bands offers resistance equivalent to 13kg for lower and upper body workouts at home. The bands are small and easy to store, wrapped up and put away in a drawer or box. Now under £7!

Jedebar Resistance Band
Jedebar Resistance Band: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £9.99 Now £5.69 at Amazon

While not a huge discount, the £5 saving on this thick resistance band makes it a worthy addition to your set. The thicker band is great for lower body workouts, wrapping around the thighs to challenge your leg strength.

Yoga mat sale

Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam Yoga Mat: at Amazon UK

RRP Was £58.59 Now £48.82 at Amazon

Given that the Gaiam Yoga Mat takes pride of place on our pick of the best yoga mats, I was very happy to see this one in the early Amazon Big Deal Day sale at £10 off. Perfect for most types of yoga - including hot workouts - with support for the joints.

Xn8 Sports Yoga Mat
Xn8 Sports Yoga Mat : at Amazon UK

RRP Was £25.99 Now £16.99 at Amazon

Thick yoga mats like this one from Xn8 can offer better support to those with aching knees or ankles and anyone doing slower yoga workouts. It's also great for stretching.

Avoalre Travel Yoga Mat
Avoalre Travel Yoga Mat : at Amazon UK

RRP Was £23.99 Now £18.39 at Amazon

The Avoalre Travel Yoga Mat is a great choice if you're working with limited floor space or like to take your practice on holiday with you. Available in various colours - and all on sale in the early Big Deal Day sale.

What dumbbell weight is best for beginners?

If you're new to doing dumbbell workouts, it's worth starting with a lower weight - around 2.5kg for upper body and 5kg for lower body exercises. From here, you can work out what feels comfortable for you and increase the weight as you get stronger.

It's important to start with a weight that feels comfortable, but gets harder to lift as you do more reps. That way, you know it's challenging your muscles but you're less likely to injure yourself with a weight that's too heavy.

Equal to weight though is form. It's just as important to get the right form when you're working out at home so follow videos online for tips, or seek help from a certified personal trainer.

Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2024, she will be taking on her second marathon in Rome, cycling from Manchester to London (350km) for charity, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach. 

A digital journalist with over six years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more. 

