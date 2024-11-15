Our favourite pelvic floor trainer just went on sale - here's how to get 30% off ahead of Black Friday

If you've had the Elvie pelvic floor trainer on your shopping list but can't quite justify the £160+ price tag, we have some good news for you. It's now on sale with 30% off ahead of Black Friday.

After tester Mandy Ruther reviewed the device earlier this year, the Elvie pelvic floor trainer quickly scored the top spot in our list of the best pelvic floor trainers. But it's hardly the cheapest buy on the list - you truly get what you pay for with this trainer. So, imagine my surprise when I saw you can now get 30% off the Elvie pelvic floor trainer directly from the website.

The deal comes ahead of Black Friday - the first day of the big pre-Christmas shopping weekend that starts on November 29 this year and finishes with Cyber Monday on December 1.

Having tested many pelvic floor trainers over the years, our tester Mandy Ruther was conflicted on whether to recommend the Elvie pelvic floor trainer over the Junofem Femfit, another excellent device. In the end, she chose the Elvie for the top spot for a few simple reasons.

"The Elvie pelvic floor trainer is easy to use and the app makes doing the kegel exercises fun. You do a couple of quick pelvic floor squeezes and then some slower ones, holding your muscles tight, and alternate between these. A gem on the screen of the app shows whether you're doing it right as you try to hit the targets," she says.

"At the end, you squeeze as hard as you possibly can. This reminded me of a High Striker fairground game - the one where you hit a lever with a mallet to ring the bell," she says. "You too can be a circus Strong Woman with this device."

Mandy also said that, contrary to what other devices require, you only have to use the Elvie pelvic floor trainer a few times a week to see progress. "Because of this, I found I was much more likely to keep up with the training," she says.