Could keeping crystals close by help you fall asleep faster? Here are 5 crystals that can help improve your insomnia

Crystals are said to have healing powers for all different kinds of ailments, including insomnia. These are the five best crystals you can use that will help you get a better night's rest.

If you are one of the many adults across the world struggling with insomnia, you may feel sometimes as though there's no cure for your lack of sleep, and that it's something you may just have to live with. You may have tried all of the best sleep podcasts and meditations, tried calming sleep teas, changed your comforter, and more, but still, the monster that is insomnia continues to plague you.

Fortunately though, there have been recent studies that have shown a new breakthrough with a rather unconventional sleep aid: crystals, which can also help with attracting love and protection.

Brett Larkin, a crystal expert with Tiny Rituals, shared with woman&home why crystals might be the answer to decreasing insomnia, and helping promote better energy in your life overall and creating a better sense of calmness.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Healing crystals can help us to find that place of rich and rewarding slumber," Brett says. "There are several crystals that will help to soothe anxieties and clear the mind, granting us that mental space we need to let go of our worries and to find that mental space of rest."

And really, even if you aren't struggling with insomnia, who doesn't want to clear their mind? Even if you're just looking for a general energy of mental rest and relaxation, these few specific crystals can help you clear out that negativity - just simply place them under your pillow at night or keep them near your person while sleeping to help you get that recommended six hours (or more, if you're lucky).

One of the crystals Brett recommends most is Selenite, which helps to bring a "tide of clarity to your inner thoughts."

"Helping to promote a restful night's sleep, this crystal hums with a high frequency that instantly puts you at ease," he says. "Selenite is soaked in calm and helps remote negative energies – which is exactly the state of mind you need to be in to rest easy regardless of what is going on in the world outside."

(Image credit: Getty Images | Mieke Dalle)

Another well-known stone that he suggests is Amethyst, which is famous for its purifying and gentle properties. He also says that this stone is particularly helpful for people who have frequent nightmares.

"Amethyst is rich in healing energy and balances out your emotions and promotes happy dreams," he acknowledges. "Particularly for those who struggle with nightmares, Amethyst can provide a sense of soft security all while clearing your third eye chakra and raising your crown chakra vibrations too."

Celestite is another crystal that helps to soothe a racing mind and helps you feel more connected with yourself. "Celestite is a mineral crystal often associated with promoting relaxation, tranquility, and a sense of calm," Brett says. "It is believed that its properties may indirectly contribute to a more peaceful sleep environment and improved sleep quality."

For those who might need some heart opening and need to feel an overall sense of calm, especially for those struggling with insomnia, he recommends Rose Quartz. "Rose Quartz is known for being one of the most radiant heart healers, meaning it can stitch up old wounds, and open your heart to love, trust, and effortless self-care," he says. "By keeping Rose Quartz close by, you may find the soft flow of sleep replaces those ruminating night-time routines."

(Image credit: Getty Images | Let Pictures Tell The Story)

For those whose head often hits the pillow with anxious thoughts ablaze, Brett recommends Lepidolite. "Lepidolite is used as a medicine for those who can suffer the consequences of an overactive mind," he says. "Lepidolite is a gentle and joyous purple stone that promotes peaceful sleep through the pathways of self-love, easing stress, and taking you to a place of serenity."