This sleep hack for couples promises a better night's sleep and we don't know why we didn't think of it earlier

Sleeping isn't always easy, especially when you have a partner in bed with you - which is why this sleep hack, the Scandinavian sleep method, is getting a lot of buzz.

Sleeping with a partner is equal parts lovely and frustrating - you could have good sleep hygiene and a perfect bedtime routine, complete with helpful sleep apps, the best pillows, and the whole nine yards, and still be kept up by them. One person is always the blanket stealer, the other is snoring all night - or, one is kicking the other, or maybe even sleep-talking when they're deep in that REM cycle. Needless to say, it can sometimes be difficult to get a full eight hours when another body is in the bed.

Never fear, the Scandinavian sleep method might be the solution for finding a blissful eight hours of sleep for you and your partner.

Now, we're not talking about getting a sleep divorce here (although relationship therapists have proven this can be effective in bringing healthy couples closer together) - the Scandinavian sleep method focuses on allowing you and your partner to feel as though you have personal space while sleeping in the same bed.

(Image credit: Asia Images/ Getty Images)

When using the Scandinavian sleep method, both partners sleep in the same bed, but have their own duvet or comforter, and often sleep with no top sheet (to all of the top sheet nay-sayers: rejoice!)

Now, if you and your partner are keen on spooning or cuddling (even Kate Middleton says cuddles are "very, very important") while you're sleeping, we imagine the thought of having your own blanket could have you a bit perplexed - but hear us out.

If you've heard of hygge, which is a lifestyle primarily practiced in Nordic countries, you know that coziness, warmth, and an overall sense of comfort are a priority for people who demonstrate this lifestyle - and we could all use a little more of those things in our lives, right?

The Scandinavian sleep method places emphasis on comfort and coziness, allowing you and your partner to select separate comforters that fit your textural and temperature needs. For example, if you're the type of person who tends to steal blankets and gets hot in the middle of the night, but your partner gets frustrated by your blanket stealing and moving, you might find having separate comforters to be useful.

I don’t know who I’m marrying I just know I’m so serious about the Scandinavian sleep method being our way of lifeJanuary 25, 2023 See more

With the Scandinavian sleep method, you can essentially sleep in any position or maneuver your blanket in any way you want to - making it ideal for people who want some bedtime autonomy.

TikToker Cecilia Blomdahl practices Norwegian sleep hacks, including the Scandinavian sleep method. "I could never ever share a duvet with my man," she says in her TikTok that explains what the method is all about. "This is, without a doubt, the key to good sleep."

Apparently, this isn't news to some people, and they were shocked to hear other people don't practice this sleep method. "I'm reading about the Scandinavian sleep method - is it possible that the norm in the US is for couples to share a single big blanket/duvet?" someone tweeted.

There may be some who raise an eyebrow at this method, saying it's unromantic or isolating, even. The good thing is that you two are still in the same bed - so when the two of you aren't sleeping you still have free reign of your shared bed to be intimate. And, if you get tired of the separate comforters every once in a while, there's no law saying you can't go back to sharing one. But after trying this hack, we don't foresee that being likely.

And if you're getting good sleep, then your mood and mental health are better, studies have shown. Good sleep can also improve your sex life and your intimacy - because if you're both well-rested, you have more energy to have meaningful conversations and you'll both be in better moods, sleep expert Dr. Ramlakhan told woman&home.