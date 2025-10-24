Not walking or strength training - new study reveals the workout to prioritise after 55 to maintain fitness and balance

We have to stay fit and mobile with age. Many people do this through traditional exercises, such as walking workouts, strength training, and Pilates workouts at home, but for those new to exercise or looking to do the least possible while still reaping the benefits of functional fitness for longevity, it can be challenging to know where to start.

A new study by a team at the University of Evora in Portugal might have the answer. Here, researchers reviewed exercises for promoting functional independence and reducing injury risk in people aged 55 and over. The results, published in the journal Frontiers of Psychology, found that sensorimotor training came out on top for improving balance, strength and mobility in this age demographic.

Sensorimotor training requires coordination between the sensory and motor systems, strengthening the connection between the nervous system and the muscles in our bodies. It’s often used to treat musculoskeletal issues such as back pain, which is one of the most common causes of disability among adults in the UK.

Sensorimotor training exercises are designed to improve balance, coordination and posture, while also engaging your core muscles and sense of touch.

The researchers divided 153 participants, aged 55-80, into four groups: a control group, sensorimotor group, aqua aerobic group and Pilates group. Over 24 weeks, they assessed each group’s physical capabilities in terms of strength, flexibility and how fast they could complete the Timed Up and Go Test.

They found that sensorimotor training and aqua aerobics were the most effective forms of exercise for physical function. The study says: “The sensorimotor group showed significant improvements in balance, coordination, and strength, while the aquatic aerobics group enhanced lower body strength, mobility, and flexibility. In contrast, the control and Pilates groups showed no significant gains, reinforcing the advantages of sensorimotor and aquatic training.”

Aqua aerobics is a great swimming workout for those with joint pain, arthritis or balance problems. The water resistance helps improve muscle strength, while exercising in the water can improve coordination, flexibility, and fitness levels, as shown in the study’s results. It also has some mental health benefits as it’s a fun and social activity, helping to ease stress or loneliness.

The sample size was quite small, just 22 people were assessed in the Pilates group, and the participants were predominantly female, adding some limitations to the research. Also, the participants' baseline fitness levels, diet and medication were not taken into account.

However, with falls affecting approximately one-third of adults aged 60 and older every year, these could be two of the best exercises for over-60s, and the research can be hugely beneficial for helping to reduce the risk of falls in later life.

What is the Timed Up and Go Test?

TUG (Timed Up and Go) Test - YouTube Watch On

The Timed Up and Go Test can be used to monitor mobility and assess falling risk, according to Dr Punan Krishan, who previously spoke to woman&home about the exercise.

She says the test is usually recommended to patients in later life, but it’s never too early to give it a try.

Here's how to do it:

Sit down on a chair: Preferably a dining chair rather than your comfy living room armchair, says Dr Krishan.

Preferably a dining chair rather than your comfy living room armchair, says Dr Krishan. Get up and walk: Use a timer to see how long it takes you to go from sitting to walking three metres before turning and going back to your seated position, she says.

Use a timer to see how long it takes you to go from sitting to walking three metres before turning and going back to your seated position, she says. Look at your time: Look at your stopwatch or phone. If you've managed to take the test in less than 12 seconds, you're probably at a lower risk of falls.

Examples of sensorimotor exercises

Sensorimotor exercises are simple and require minimal equipment, making them accessible for everyone. If you have any concerns about starting exercise, you should speak with a personal trainer or physiotherapist first.