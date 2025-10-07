Always wanted a Peloton? Now’s the time to buy with over £650 off this week

Earlier this month, Peloton announced exciting upgrades to its exercise bikes, treadmills, and workout platform, making it easier than ever to enjoy workouts at home - no matter how much space you have.

From movement-tracking to help you get the perfect form to a new to an on-bike fan, there's plenty to get excited about if you're looking to sign up to cycling workouts in the Peloton universe with a serious investment.

However, I also have good news for those of us who don't want to splash quite so much cash. Amazon has once again included the Bike and Bike+ in the Prime Day Big Deal offers, which are live now and will last through to tomorrow.

This October deal is offering almost £550 off the Original Bike and over £650 off the Original Bike+, which I'd recommend to anyone.

Save £559.65 Peloton Original Bike: was £1,599 now £1,039.35 at Amazon This the very first Peloton bike. It has an immovable screen and rear-facing speakers, but many of the same features as the Bike+ and is a little over £1000 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sales this month, one of its lowest-ever prices.

Save £659.70 Peloton Original Bike+: was £2,199 now £1,539.30 at Amazon The Original Bike+ has a spinning screen to make it easy to view your instructor from anywhere in the room, improved sound, and auto-resistance for cycling, so you can feel fully integrated into your chosen workout.

The bikes include a fully adjustable seat with a manual control knob for changing resistance, and a large touchscreen to follow classes on. Just like you might have seen on social media, all the classes (live or pre-recorded) are led by an instructor that takes you through the workout as one would in any in-person spin class.

If you opt for the Bike+, you'll get a 24” touchscreen which swivels 180° in each direction. This is especially helpful when you're doing one of the many other workouts that Peloton offers on the platform aside from cycling. At-home Pilates workouts, resistance training, and yoga are three of the most popular, and the swivel screen means you can still see your instructor after dropping down onto your yoga mat.

While the new Peloton Cross Training Bike and Cross Training Bike+ have an upgraded seat, a cockpit (i.e. the space around the handlebars) with space to put your phone, a screen that swivels a full 360 degrees, an improved speaker system, these hardware pieces also exist on the older models in more basic versions.

Is it a good idea to buy Peloton on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon is a verified retailer of Peloton products in the UK and you can shop through the brand's page on the retailer's website, so you'll know you're getting the real thing.

Shopping for Peloton on Amazon also comes with its own benefits, too. For starters, you could be strapping on your Peloton bike shoes - also in a Prime Big Deal at £102, reduced from £120 - and getting ready to join a class within 24 hours.

Secondly, as well as speedy delivery, Amazon offers an Unpack and Assembly service, meaning you can schedule a delivery, have the bike set up for you in a room of your choice, and won't have to worry about clearing the rubbish away afterwards.

Thirdly, Amazon is one of the few retailers still selling the Original Bike and Bike+. If you head straight to the Peloton website, you'll only find the new Cross Training Series, which comes with more features, but is more expensive.

I’ve had a Peloton bike for two years and it’s been a great investment for improving my fitness. I’m definitely a fair weather exerciser, but having a spin bike in our house really means I have no excuse to skip a workout. I have three or four go-to instructors who inspire me and make it fun to get on the bike.

Since they were introduced a few years ago, as a woman approaching middle age, I've also come to love the strength classes. Peloton and a set of dumbbells are all I need to get my workout done.

What's not included in the Peloton from Amazon?

As well as the cost of the bike, you will also need to pay monthly for All-Access membership as it's not included with the price of the bike. This membership costs £45 a month and includes all the live and pre-recorded workouts, from cycling to walking, running, the yoga-mat workouts, and so much more - including outdoor guided walks, meditations, and sleep aids.

You can do these classes at home, in the gym or on holiday, so you don’t have to be close to your bike if you're not cycling. The platform also allows you to 'stack' classes so you can plan a spinning workout followed by a weights and stretch session if you want to.

If you think about how much a personal trainer, Pilates class or gym membership might cost, you can see why Peloton is still worth it in 2025.

You'll also need a non-slip mat to go underneath the bike, which you can also buy on Amazon through the Peloton store. Or, if you'd prefer to save some money, there are plenty of other yoga mats on Amazon that serve the same purpose.

Peloton Original Bike vs Bike+

Struggling to choose between the two? Here's what you need to know.