What happens when you dance? 7 health benefits you should know about

What does dancing do to your body, your mindset and your wellbeing? Lots of incredible things, as we've discovered.

As the nation tunes into Strictly Come Dancing, and we’re ready to watch those celebs cha-cha-cha their way to Christmas, rather than be an armchair critic this year, why not strap on your dancing shoes and find your own rhythm?

You don't need to be a West End choreographer or a trained dancer – the health benefits of dancing, according to the experts, are there to be reaped by simply having a go, moving your body to music and forgetting your inhibitions.

1. Releases tension

Dance provides a powerful outlet to express our emotions, lift our spirits and feel more in control, says dance psychologist Dr Peter Lovatt, author of The Dance Cure.

2. BOOSTS HEART HEALTH

Whether you’re bouncing around with the samba or finding your groove with hip-hop, dance is a great form of aerobic exercise that will burn calories, get your heart rate up, and improve your cardio health and overall fitness.

"The dynamic and repetitive movements of a dance workout will get your heart and lungs working hard to supply oxygen to your muscles," says Emily Stephenson, founder of The Dancer Body workout.

"Regular sessions can enhance how long you can exercise for, as well as help lower your resting heart rate," which can reduce your risk of heart disease.

3. IMPROVES SOCIAL SKILLS

Dancing with others helps us feel more connected, reduces feelings of loneliness and builds bonds, says Dr Lovatt.

It provides chances to interact with others, fostering teamwork, and improving verbal and non-verbal communication, including reading others’ body language and facial expressions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. YOU MAY FEEL EMBARRASSED

For many of us, the last time we danced was in a darkened room where plenty of Dutch courage was flowing. Moving to music in the bright light of day can evoke a fear of being judged.

Remember, people are generally more focused on themselves than others, so embrace your individuality! Dancing is about self-expression, not perfection – let yourself get lost in the rhythm and move naturally.

5. CREATES A POSITIVE MINDSET

"We often get stuck in unhelpful patterns of thinking, such as telling ourselves we’re not good enough, we’re the wrong shape or the future looks hopeless," says Dr Lovatt.

"But dancing breaks us out of rigid or repetitive thought patterns, making space for more creative, flexible ways of thinking."

When combined with music or other rhythms, dance boosts brain activity and creates new neural connections. This helps disrupt negative thought cycles and promotes a sense of wellbeing.

6. Different dance types help different areas

Want to improve balance, strength and posture? Try ballet. Endurance and cardio fitness? Focus on street dance. Coordination and agility? Salsa could be for you.

7. STRENGTHENS YOUR BONES

You can sashay and spin your way to a stronger skeleton, thanks to the variety of weight-bearing and resistance-based movements in dance.

"These actions maintain bone density, strengthen muscles and improve joint stability – crucial for preventing injuries and conditions like osteoporosis," says Emily.