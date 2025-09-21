I love coffee - but the 5-5-5-30 routine got me out of bed faster and in a better mood after just 1 week

I know I'm not the only one who normally has a manic start to the day. With kids going off to school, bags need to be packed and toothbrushing needs to be supervised, so, understandably, I have never had time to even stretch my legs before mid-morning at the earliest - until I tried the 5-5-5-30 routine.

I'm also not known for my energy in the morning, and I can often feel quite sluggish until I’ve had a shower, a big glass of cold water, and a coffee. I’ve always been jealous of the people who can wake at 5.30 am for an early morning walk or gym dumbbell workout before anyone else is up.

The 5-5-5-30 routine is a simple 4-step bodyweight workout that I heard about online. It didn't magically turn me into one of these people, but it certainly boosted my energy levels, focus, and mood first thing in the morning - and I saw these changes after just seven days.

What is the 5-5-5-30 routine?

The 5-5-5-30 morning routine was created by Sahil Bloom, an author and entrepreneur who wanted to find a "quick movement series" to wake him up in the mornings.

It's a simple four-step exercise routine that uses basic bodyweight movements to fire up the lower- and upper-body, while engaging the core muscles.

In a video posted on social media, Bloom explained that the routine involves:

5 push-ups

Learn How To Do a Push-Up

Starting your day with a push-up might seem intense, but this simple exercise can boost blood flow and oxygen to the brain, activating the nervous system and releasing those feel-good chemicals to start the morning.

Here's a reminder of how to do a push-up:

Come down into the plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and arms in line with your shoulders.

If you can't do a regular push-up, drop your knees to the ground for support.

Bend your elbows, keep your core tight, and lower your body as close to the ground as you can.

Pause for a moment, then push yourself back up to the starting position.

Repeat this 5 times.

5 squats

Squats are one of the easiest bodyweight exercises, and a great choice for firing up the lower body, which we use for pretty much every movement throughout the day.

Here's a reminder of how to do a squat:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly outward.

Slowly come down to a seated position, bending through your hips, knees, and ankles.

Stop when you reach 90-degrees. To learn where this is, place a chair behind you.

Pause for a moment, then push through your feet to come up to standing.

Repeat 5 times.

5 lunges per leg

The Walking Lunge

Lunges - or walking lunges if you have the space - are a great movement for firing up the lower body, much like squats. The key difference is that they are a single-leg exercise, so contribute to better balance and mobility. If there was just one exercise that would wake-up the brain, it's this one.

Here's how to do a lunge:

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take one step in front, leaving the other foot behind.

Bend your front knee until you reach a 90-degree angle and your rear knee is parallel with the floor.

Push through your front leg and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise 5 times on each leg. If needed, take a short break before switching legs.

30-second plank

How To Plank From Knee (Modified Plank)

The plank is known as one of the best core exercises to do at home as it reaches the abdominals and obliques - the muscles you may be able to see on your stomach - but also fires up the deep core muscles as well as any standing ab exercise.

Here's a reminder of how to do a plank right:

Come down onto all fours, positioning your hands directly under your shoulders.

Straighten your legs and push up, so your body is a straight line.

Pull your shoulder blades back and down, make sure your core is engaged.

Hold the position for 30 seconds.

If it's easier, come down onto your forearms.

As it features achievable and sustainable lower-body and core exercises, this routine is backed by experts like Anya Russell, a personal trainer and women's health specialist. She explains that Bloom was "inspired by research showing that even two minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity exercise can sharpen attention, concentration, learning and memory for the next couple of hours".

Newer research shows that even one minute of higher-intensity exercise can make a difference, so this simple workout is a good place to start.

When Bloom first posted the video of his routine, he advised his followers to do it as soon as they get out of bed for an immediate “natural energy boost”. This does seem like a good time to do it - before the distractions of the day begin and you get sucked into looking at your phone or the demands of other family members.

I tried the 5-5-5-30 workout routine

I decided to try the 5-5-5-30 routine for a week to see if it improved my energy levels, mood and focus. I was already familiar with all of the exercises Bloom included in the routine, as I do them in my weekly Pilates and strength training classes. They all seemed very manageable.

My main concern was remembering to do them before getting started with my morning - but after setting a reminder, it was easy enough to slot into my day, and a great way to avoid immediately checking my phone after waking up.

I followed Bloom’s recommendation and did the routine as soon as I got out of bed. There’s space in our bedroom for me to do push-ups, squats, lunges and plank comfortably on the carpet, without the need for a yoga mat. The only hindrance was my husband asking me what on earth I was doing. As early morning exercise, and I haven’t always been friends, he’s slowly become accustomed to me trying out new fitness trends - and often does them with me.

I was sceptical about whether just two minutes of exercise would have any impact, but the 5-5-5-30 workout routine isn't designed to boost strength or have serious long-term benefits. It's designed to wake up the brain and positively start the day, so I put my scepticism aside.

The exercises felt the same as they would in any at-home Pilates workout or full-body dumbbell workout, but I felt very different than normal every morning. I often wake up with pain in my lower back, so moving to release some of this tension felt really good. And, actually, it turns out that a 30-second plank can still leave you a bit sweaty and breathless.

The mental difference after starting the 5-5-5-30 workout routine was what surprised me most, however. I felt more alert and switched on. I went downstairs to say ‘good morning’ to my kids with a smile on my face and spring in my step. If I could reach around, I would have given myself a pat on the back. The endorphins stayed with me for the school run and for the first couple of hours of my morning working. However, I definitely wasn’t feeling as smug (or fatigued) as I do after a full-length workout.

My only gripe is that I would include some back exercises for my upper back and shoulders, as these get stiffer than my lower body when I'm sitting down at my desk.

During the summer, Kat took the 5-5-5-30 workout outdoors, but as winter rolls around, you can do it the comfort of your bedroom. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is the 5-5-5-30 routine worth trying?

I managed to do the routine every day for seven days, thanks to my alarm, and the exercises became easier as the week went on. I'm terrible at push-ups, but by the end of the week, I actually added two more reps to my maximum. I could also hold the plank for longer than 30 seconds, extending to a minute on the sixth and seventh days. So although this workout isn't specifically designed to boost strength, it certainly has benefits in this area.

As it started to feel like a habit, like my morning coffee, I wanted to do more than just the 5-5-5-30 to make the most of the energy boost. There were a few mornings when I felt frustrated that I had to stop and get ready for work. But I guess that’s the idea of the routine, to remind you how good it feels to move your body and to encourage you to do more of it at other times during the day.

Overall, the 5-5-5-30 routine isn't going to replace anything in my life. Resistance training, Pilates, and running around the common in my local area all feel too good to give up. Instead, I'd add this short workout to my daily routine as an addition.

My family noticed that I was more positive in the mornings (which is always a plus!), and I did genuinely feel more motivated to tackle the day ahead.

Benefits of the 5-5-5-30 routine

1. It's an immediate energy boost

If you feel lethargic in the mornings, the 5-5-5-30 could be the caffeine-free energy boost you need.

Russell says the four exercises will raise your heart rate, wake up your joints and core, and give you focus and motivation for the day. "Because it’s very short, equipment-free, and tied to waking up, it’s easy to repeat daily, building consistency and momentum that carry into better workouts, sharper energy, and fewer sluggish starts," she says.

2. It could replace your morning coffee

Exercise is one of the most popular alternatives to caffeine, and for good reason.

Mark Bohannon, personal trainer and body transformation specialist at Ultimate Performance, says: “Moving immediately after waking is a great tactic to increase blood flow, which will help you to feel alert without having to reach straight for the coffee. Even a small bout of brief exercise like this can release endorphins, helping to lift your mood and reduce some of that morning grogginess.”

3. The 5-5-5-30 helps build consistency

For those totally new to working out and to resistance training, this simple workout can be a great, low-impact introduction as the 5-5-5-30 helps to build consistency, which is key to boosting strength, balance, and mobility.

"Anything that gets people moving more is positive," says Bohannon, adding that you could also use elements of the routine as 'exercise snacking' throughout the day, rather than doing it all at once.

"Do it just to get you out of an energy slump or get your brain fired up ahead of an important meeting," he suggests.

Are there any downsides to the 5-5-5-30 routine?

Yes - when I put this question to my panel of trainers, they all said the same thing. The main drawback of this routine is that it’s too short and limited to be considered your only exercise for the day.

"It won’t deliver the progressive overload needed for strength, muscle and bone density," says Russell. “Also, there are no pulling patterns (rows) which are key for posture and balanced strength."

Who is the 5-5-5-30 routine suitable for?

This routine can be done by anyone as the exercises are simple and the reps are low. You don't need any equipment, and shouldn't aim to make the workout harder by adding in weights, as the 5-5-5-30 is designed to be a wake-up for the mind, rather than the body.

From personal experience, I can confirm that the routine is particularly beneficial for those who are busy and would otherwise struggle to fit in any movement in their morning.

However, most people can spare two minutes before jumping in the shower or having breakfast to move their bodies, and if you do it every day, the habit will stick.

Russell says the routine also suits people who are returning to exercise after having time off. As the exercises start to feel easier, you can make the routine harder by increasing the number of reps or by doing the plank for longer, as I did. If you have time, and working out at this time of day suits you, you could also add in core or upper body exercises.