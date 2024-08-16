Jessica Alba just wore the most stylish hiking shoes we've seen in ages - and they're on sale now

Jessica Alba took to the mountains in Austria this week with her family, offering us plenty of holiday inspiration for next year - and a new hiking outfit to shop.

You'd think it would be easy to pull together a hiking outfit that looks as good as it is comfortable, but it's harder than it looks. So perhaps it's no surprise Jessica Alba is this month's style inspiration for exploring the great outdoors.

On their own, these boots sit among our best tried and tested walking shoes - being from Hoka and all - but paired with a stylish pair of black gym leggings, it's a new go-to look for late summer and autumnal walks this year.

Posting about her family holiday in Austria, the star wrote: "While we thought we were going on a leisure #hike, we wound up having about 89 near death experiences - it was basically rock climbing with no ropes 😂🤣".

"I almost fainted after looking down a few cliffs (#scaredofheights 😳) but we made it!! I never felt more like a city girl in my entire life -hence my dramatization 🤭". .

Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX Women's Walking Boots: Was £159.99 Now £79.99 at SportShoes.com

Available in a unique mint and forest green colourway, this first edition of the Hoka Anacapa shoe is a rare find given the release of the Anacapa 2 recently. Now £80, it's hardly surprising there aren't too many sizes left...

If that's not a good insight into how these shoes fair up on difficult terrains, I don't know what is. The Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX walking shoe is distinctive with its comfortable mint green sole and supportive forest green upper, blending materials such as Nubuck leather, recycled products, and a GORE-TEX membrane to create a completely waterproof shoe that'll see you through anything.

Jessica paired the shoes with white socks, a pair of classic black leggings with a stripe down the side, a loose-fitting light green t-shirt to match her boots, a black cap embroidered with the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a black cross-body bag

P.E Nation Free Play 2 Leggings in Black / Crystal Rose £60 at P.E Nation The two stripes down the sides of Jessica Alba's leggings reminded us of this pair from P.E Nation, an activewear brand perfect for low to mid-intensity workouts - like hiking! These leggings come in sizes from 2XS to 3XL and are designed with a high-rise, double-folded V-shaped waist for a flattering fit. lululemon Light Training Short-Sleeve T-Shirt £48 at lululemon If you're walking in warmer weather, you'll need a top that can keep up with you. The Light Training Short-Sleeve T-Shirt isn't in the lululemon sale just yet but it's a tried and tested recommendation from me. I have the top in the darker colourway but I love how light it feels on my body and the unique hem design, which can be tied up should you need a more streamlined fit. DOMYOS Breathable Fitness Cap £8.99 at Decathlon If you prefer to keep your slogans to T-shirts, this simple black cap from Domyos at Decathlon is a great affordable alternative to the Dodger's baseball cap. It's lightweight and breathable, perfect for daily walks or longer hikes, and the headband is fully adjustable. It's also available in two other colours!

The post also includes shots from when the group went golfing on the same trip. Here, Jessica sports an all-white ensemble with a light blue shirt over the top and a wide-brimmed hat.

"Our #golf morning was insanely gorgeous 🏌🏽‍♀️🏔️! We went to Golfclub Wilder Kaiser in Ellmau which is one of the most beautiful spots I’ve ever played 😍 -the views and course was bananas," she wrote.